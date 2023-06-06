World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Food Safety Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of food safety and to take steps to prevent foodborne illness.
World Food Safety Day 2023 is an annual observance which is celebrated on June 7. World Food Safety Day is jointly facilitated by The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). World Food Safety Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of food safety and to take steps to prevent foodborne illness.
World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme
The theme for this year's World Food Safety Day is "Food Standards Save Lives." This theme was chosen to highlight the importance of food standards in preventing foodborne illness. The FAO and WHO lead the global coordination of World Food safety day and every year release a set of global messages to promote the observance.
World Food Safety Day 2023: History
World Food Safety Day was established on December 20, 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of food safety. Following a proposal from the FAO and WHO, the UNGA adopted a resolution 73/250 recognising that foodborne illnesses are a major public health issue, affecting millions of people worldwide each year.
World Food Safety Day 2023: Significance
World Food Safety Day is significant because every year, it raises awareness and encourages action to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks. By addressing these risks, various aspects such as food security, human health, agriculture, and sustainable development enhance the global organisation's endeavours in ensuring the safety of the food consumed. It also encourages promoting food safety as a priority in public discussions, and thus reducing the global burden of foodborne diseases.
World Food Safety Day: Why Improving Food safety is Important
Foodborne illnesses are typically caused by infectious or toxic agents that are often invisible to the naked eye. These illnesses result from the entry of bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances into the body through contaminated food or water. Maintaining food safety is crucial throughout the entire food chain, which ranges from production and harvesting to processing, storage, distribution, and ultimately, preparation and consumption.
World Food Safety Day 2023: How To Participate in Events
There are many ways to participate in World Food Safety Day events in 2023. Here are a few ideas as suggested by the United Nations:
Invite people who grow, process, sell or cook food to talk about or demonstrate what they do and why food safety is important.
Compose a song, create a dance, write a poem or draw a picture. Art can inspire action and bring about lasting change.
Raise awareness and promote actions that can help people keep their food safe. Influence your network to achieve safer food for better health.
Try to attend webinars as posted on the United Nations Website
Use these hashtags on social media: #SafeFood #FoodSafety #WorldFoodSafetyDay whenever you tweet, put an story, share a GIF etc