World First Aid Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World First Aid Day is celebrated on second Saturday of every September. In 2023, this day falls on September 9, 2023. This year, World First Aid Day 2023 will focus on the theme of "First Aid in the Digital World."
World First Aid Day 2023: History
World First Aid Day was established by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2000. However, the story goes back to 1859 when amidst the battle of Solferino, a young entrepreneur named Henry Dunant was deeply moved by the scenes of mass casualties. In a selfless act of compassion, he devoted himself to aiding the wounded, providing essential care to countless individuals.
Henry Dunant went on to co-found the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This organisation is dedicated to delivering vital first-aid assistance and promoting awareness of its importance on a global scale. It was through the efforts of the ICRC that World First Aid Day was established in the year 2000.
World First Aid Day 2023: Significance
World First Aid Day is significant as it serves as a reminder of the role first aid plays in saving lives and lessening suffering during emergencies. This day raises awareness and encourages individuals and communities to equip themselves with life-saving skills.
World First Aid Day also honours the dedication of first responders, volunteers, and organisations, emphasising their critical contributions to public safety.
World First Aid Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways on how to celebrate World First Aid Day 2023:
Learn about how to administer First Aid for all kinds of emergency. Take a first aid course.
Volunteer with a first aid organisation. Many local organisations also need volunteers to help teach first aid courses, provide first aid at events, or support other first aid activities.
Give a shoutout on social media. Promote the need of taking first aid course.
Encourage your friends, family, and coworkers to take a first aid course or learn more about first aid.