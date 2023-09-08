World First Aid Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

World First Aid Day was established by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2000. However, the story goes back to 1859 when amidst the battle of Solferino, a young entrepreneur named Henry Dunant was deeply moved by the scenes of mass casualties. In a selfless act of compassion, he devoted himself to aiding the wounded, providing essential care to countless individuals.

Henry Dunant went on to co-found the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This organisation is dedicated to delivering vital first-aid assistance and promoting awareness of its importance on a global scale. It was through the efforts of the ICRC that World First Aid Day was established in the year 2000.