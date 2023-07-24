World Embryologist Day 2023: Date, History & Significance Of World IVF Day
In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is one of several techniques available to help people with fertility problems have a baby.
World Embryologist Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the birthday of world's first IVF baby Louise Joy Brown.
Louise Joy Brown was born on July 25, 1978 through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).
What Is IVF Method?
IVF stands for In Vitro Fertilization. In this treatment, eggs from a woman’s body are fertilized with the sperm in a tested clinic. Once it is fertilized, the embryo is transferred to the uterus and the pregnancy cycle begins.
Several kids are born with this treatment across the globe.
World Embryologist Day: History
On this day in 1978, the first IVF baby was successfully delivered in the World. World Embryologist Day is celebrated on the same day to mark this new medical achievement.
World Embryologist Day: Significance
On this day, pioneers of fertility treatment Patrick Steptoe, Bob Edwards, and Adam Burnley are also honoured.
Over the years, this treatment has evolved and there is more progress in the method and success ratio. The process has become more secure and organized and several clinics worldwide offer this treatment.
On this day, individuals are provided with insights, processes, and the scope of medical science to help conceive a healthy child through the IVF method.
World Embryologist Day is celebrated to mark this medical achievement and the contribution of embryologists in the field.
Popular World Embryologist Day Quotes
“To the passionate embryologists around the world, your expertise and tireless research pave the way for new insights into human existence.”
“Today, we recognize the invaluable contributions of embryologists who illuminate the complexities of embryonic development, offering hope and knowledge.”
“Embryologists are the guardians of the earliest stages of life, unravelling the secrets that shape our very existence.”
“Embryologists possess the remarkable ability to witness the miracles of growth and development, shaping our understanding of life itself.”