BQPrimeTrendingWorld Elephant Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
ADVERTISEMENT

World Elephant Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Happy World Elephant Day! Here's what you need to know about the day, including the date, theme, history, and significance.

11 Aug 2023, 4:33 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose.&nbsp;Photo by paweldotio on Unsplash</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose. Photo by paweldotio on Unsplash

World Elephant Day is an international annual event held on August 12, dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. The day is designed to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. Elephants are threatened by various issues such as habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching for their ivory tusks.

World Elephant Day 2023: History

World Elephant Day was first celebrated on August 12, 2012. The date was chosen to coincide with the release of the documentary "Return to the Forest," which is about the reintroduction of captive elephants to the wild. The day focuses on various issues such as the urgent threats of poaching, habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and mistreatment in captivity. The event encourages people around the world to express their concern, share knowledge, and support solutions for the better care and conservation of elephants.

World Elephant Day 2023: Significance

World Elephant Day is significant as it spreads awareness about the threats elephants face, working towards better protection for wild elephants, improving enforcement policies to prevent the illegal poaching and trade of ivory, conserving elephant habitats, providing better treatment for captive elephants, and reintroducing captive elephants into sanctuaries.

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of elephants in our ecosystem and the need to ensure their survival for future generations. It's a chance for people around the world to come together and show support for these majestic animals, sharing in the commitment to see them thrive.

World Elephant Day 2023: How To Celebrate

Here are some ways to celebrate World Elephant Day 2023:

Paint your toes grey. Wildlife SOS is asking people to paint their toes grey on World Elephant Day to raise awareness of the plight of elephants in the ivory trade.

Watch a documentary about elephants. This is a great way to learn more about these amazing creatures and the threats they face.

Read a book about elephants. This is another great way to learn more about elephants and the challenges they face.

Create art about elephants. Art is a great way to express your love and concern for elephants. You can draw, paint, or sculpt an elephant, or you can write a poem or song about elephants.

Start a conversation about elephants. Talk to your friends, family, and coworkers about elephants and the threats they face. The more people who are aware of the problem, the more likely we are to find solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT