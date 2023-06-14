World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Help

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is significant as it aims to increase public understanding of elder abuse and encourage people to recognise the signs of abuse and protect vulnerable older adults. Elder abuse is a global problem that affects millions of people. It can take many forms, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and neglect. Elder abuse can have a devastating impact on victims, leading to physical and emotional harm, financial loss, and even death.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is also a time to call for action to prevent and encourage those affected to report this serious problem. It also serves as a reminder for governments, policymakers, and organisations to develop and implement effective strategies and support systems to prevent elder abuse and provide assistance to victims.