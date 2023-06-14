World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, How To Help
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the abuse and neglect of older adults
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is an annual international observance day designated by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and held on June 15. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the abuse and neglect of older adults and promoting their rights and well-being.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses." This theme highlights the fact that elder abuse is a gendered issue, with women being more likely to experience abuse than men. The theme also emphasises the importance of policies, laws, and evidence-based responses in preventing and addressing elder abuse.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: History
In 2006, the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) established a commemoration known as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). Following a growing global awareness of the issue, the United Nations General Assembly officially acknowledged WEAAD through its resolution 66/127 in 2011 and hence World Elder Abuse Awareness Day became an observance.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Significance
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is significant as it aims to increase public understanding of elder abuse and encourage people to recognise the signs of abuse and protect vulnerable older adults. Elder abuse is a global problem that affects millions of people. It can take many forms, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and neglect. Elder abuse can have a devastating impact on victims, leading to physical and emotional harm, financial loss, and even death.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is also a time to call for action to prevent and encourage those affected to report this serious problem. It also serves as a reminder for governments, policymakers, and organisations to develop and implement effective strategies and support systems to prevent elder abuse and provide assistance to victims.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: How To Help
There are many ways to help prevent elder abuse. Here's how you can do your bit.
Talk to your friends and family: The more people who are aware of elder abuse, the more likely it is that abuse will be prevented. Talk to your friends and family about elder abuse and what they can do to help prevent it.
Offer your support: If you know an older adult who is at risk for abuse, offer your support. This could include things like providing transportation, helping with errands, or simply being a listening ear.
Report suspected abuse: If you suspect that an older adult is being abused, report it to the concerned authorities.
Volunteer: Volunteer your time to an organisation that works to prevent elder abuse. You can also help in providing companionship to older adults, advocating for elder rights, and educating the public about elder abuse.
Donate: Donate to an organisation that works to prevent elder abuse. Your donation can help to fund programs and services that are essential to preventing elder abuse.
Learn about elder abuse: There are many resources available online and in libraries that can help you learn about the different types of elder abuse, the signs and symptoms of abuse, and how to report abuse.