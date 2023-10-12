World Egg Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

Renowned for their protein and nutrient density, eggs stand among the most nourishing foods on the planet. One large egg contains 13 essential vitamins along with 6g of protein, making it a valuable and cost-effective dietary addition suitable for individuals of all ages, worldwide.

Importantly, eggs can combat common nutrient deficiencies that often go unaddressed but are crucial for maintaining optimal human health and performance, according to IEC

Eggs contain an array of essential nutrients, including choline, which aids in brain development and function; vitamin A, promoting eye health, resilient skin and a robust immune system, and vitamin D, playing a pivotal role in bone health. Furthermore, eggs are packed with high-quality protein, essential for the strength and repair of muscles and tissues.

"Beyond their nutritional powers, eggs proudly rank as one of the most environmentally sustainable and affordable animal-source proteins. By supporting families worldwide and fostering the well-being of our planet, eggs exemplify a solution that benefits both people and the planet," IEC says.