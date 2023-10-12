World Egg Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
Eggs have the capacity to directly improve human health outcomes across the world, contributing to a healthy future for all.
World Egg Day is celebrated every year on the second Friday in October. The day is a unique opportunity to help raise awareness of the benefits of eggs to being not only nutritious and delicious but as nature’s vitamin pill having the power to feed a hungry world.
Here's all you need to know about World Egg Day 2023 which will be celebrated on Friday, October 13:
World Egg Day 2023: Theme
This year’s World Egg Day theme is ‘Eggs for a healthy future’. The theme celebrates the nutritional power of the incredible egg and its potential to combat common nutrient deficiencies across the world.
World Egg Day 2023: History
World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission (IEC). According to IEC, since then, egg fans around the world have thought up "new creative ways to honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time."
World Egg Day 2023: Significance
Renowned for their protein and nutrient density, eggs stand among the most nourishing foods on the planet. One large egg contains 13 essential vitamins along with 6g of protein, making it a valuable and cost-effective dietary addition suitable for individuals of all ages, worldwide.
Importantly, eggs can combat common nutrient deficiencies that often go unaddressed but are crucial for maintaining optimal human health and performance, according to IEC
Eggs contain an array of essential nutrients, including choline, which aids in brain development and function; vitamin A, promoting eye health, resilient skin and a robust immune system, and vitamin D, playing a pivotal role in bone health. Furthermore, eggs are packed with high-quality protein, essential for the strength and repair of muscles and tissues.
"Beyond their nutritional powers, eggs proudly rank as one of the most environmentally sustainable and affordable animal-source proteins. By supporting families worldwide and fostering the well-being of our planet, eggs exemplify a solution that benefits both people and the planet," IEC says.
How to Celebrate World Egg Day?
Cook a delicious egg dish for yourself and your loved ones.
Share your favourite egg recipes on social media to encourage others to try them.
Host or attend an egg-themed event, such as a cooking competition or educational seminar.
Take the opportunity to learn more about the nutritional benefits of eggs and their role in a healthy diet.
Consider donating eggs to a local food bank or soup kitchen to help those in need.
World Egg Day 2023 Celebrations In India
According to the International Egg Commission, in India, Heifer International India is planning to collaborate with a sand artist who will be creating a dramatic piece centred around World Egg Day!
Additionally, the Animal Husbandry Department will be distributing free eggs to the patients of JLN Medical College, Ajmer and a presentation will be provided to local farmers about the nutritional benefits of the egg by the department’s Senior Veterinary Officer, Dr Alok Khare.
Furthermore, the Department of Poultry Science at Nagour Veterinary College have many egg-citing celebrations planned, including distribution of eggs, an egg nutrition lecture as well as competitions that involve eating as many eggs as possible and cooking egg recipes.