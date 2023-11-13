World Diabetes Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need to Know
World Diabetes Day (WDD) is observed on November 14 every year. It was created by International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.
It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.
World Diabetes Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care. This year, the campaign will focus on the importance of knowing your risk of type 2 diabetes to help delay or prevent the condition and highlighting the impact of diabetes-related complications. It will also emphasise on the importance of having access to the right information and care to ensure timely treatment,.
World Diabetes Day 2023: History
World Diabetes Day was established in the year 1991. The United Nations officially declared World Diabetes Day as UN Day in 2006 after Resolution 61/225 was passed. The campaign is represented by a blue circle logo that was adopted in 2007.
World Diabetes Day 2023: Significance
World Diabetes Day is significant as it serves as a global platform to raise awareness about diabetes, its symptoms, complications, and the impact it has on individuals and families. The day is used to advocate for better access to quality diabetes care and advanced treatments.
World Diabetes Day emphasises the importance of lifestyle changes and preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It also highlights the importance of ongoing research and innovation in the field of diabetes treatment and management, aiming to find better solutions for it.
#WorldDiabetesDay - November is #diabetes awareness month! How will you get involved in this yearâs campaign? From organising an activity, to sending a letter to your policymakers, there are many ways to show your support. Learn more: https://t.co/qR7i9DsfDb pic.twitter.com/cl3Re5vMar— Int. Diabetes Fed. (@IntDiabetesFed) November 1, 2023
World Diabetes Day 2023:
According to The IDF Diabetes Atlas' latest figures and information, here are some facts:
537 million adults (1 in 10) were living with diabetes in 2021. This number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.
Almost 1 in 2 adults (44%) with diabetes remain undiagnosed (240 million). The majority have type 2 diabetes.
More than 3 in 4 people with diabetes live in low and middle-income countries.
541 million adults are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
More than 1.2 million children and adolescents (0-19 years) live with type 1 diabetes
Diabetes was responsible for at least $966 billion in health expenditure in 2021 – 9% of the global total spent on healthcare.
1 in 6 live births (21 million) are affected by high blood glucose (hyperglycaemia) in pregnancy.