World Day of the Deaf 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) initiated the World Day of the Deaf in 1958. WFD is an international non-governmental organisation that represents approximately 70 million deaf people worldwide.

The WFD has a consultative status in the United Nations and is a founding member of the International Disability Alliance (IDA). They promote the human rights of deaf people in accordance with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other Human Rights Treaties.