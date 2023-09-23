World Day of the Deaf 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme
This day is dedicated to the deaf community worldwide. The theme for World Deaf Day 2023 is Ear and Hearing Care for All.
The World Day of the Deaf is observed on every last Sunday of September. This year, the World Day of the Deaf will be observed on September 24, 2023. The day is dedicated to the deaf community worldwide.
World Day of the Deaf 2023: History
The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) initiated the World Day of the Deaf in 1958. WFD is an international non-governmental organisation that represents approximately 70 million deaf people worldwide.
The WFD has a consultative status in the United Nations and is a founding member of the International Disability Alliance (IDA). They promote the human rights of deaf people in accordance with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other Human Rights Treaties.
Today we join the more than 70 million deaf people around the world to celebrate the international day of sign languages.
Arrow Dental has for the last 5 years offered special care dentistry (a branch of dentistry that offers dental services to people who are differently able).
World Day of the Deaf 2023: Significance
The World Day of the Deaf is significant as it brings attention to the achievements of the deaf community and to promote their rights to language, education, employment, and full participation in society. World Day of the Deaf is also a celebration of deaf culture. Deaf communities have rich traditions, and artistic expressions that are unique and valuable.
The day promotes the importance and value of sign languages as many deaf people communicate primarily or solely through sign languages. The day also serves as a platform for advocating for equal opportunities for deaf individuals in various spheres of life.
A World where Deaf People Everywhere can Sign Anywhere
The WFD calls upon all governments to take measures to ensure at least 50% of their children know their national sign languages.
â¡ï¸Read more: https://t.co/QlPXkaEjFw#IWDP #IDSL pic.twitter.com/jVn7H7dmiv
World Day of the Deaf 2023: Theme
The theme for the World Deaf Day 2023 is "Ear and Hearing Care for All".
World Day of the Deaf 2023: Government Event
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in coordination with organisations working under it, is celebrating International Week of the Deaf (IWDeaf) from September 18-24, 2023. During this period the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) an Autonomous organisation under the DEPwD and the nodal institute for research, development, training and spreading awareness about Indian Sign Language (ISL) across the country has been conducting various theme-based activities.
These themes include awareness about the Declaration of the rights of the Deaf Child, Building Capacity across the globe, realising the motto of "Nothing without us", putting Deaf people on the Agenda, achieving sign language rights for alland focusing on building inclusive deaf communities.
On the ISL day i.e. September 23, 2023, the department shall launch various programs on ISL day under the theme - A World where Deaf People Everywhere can Sign Anywhere. These flagship programs include Video Relay Services, Sign videos of financial and banking terms, ISL course at Special schools for Speech and Hearing Impaired and even self-learning-mode-based ISL Courses to make Deaf people self-reliant and impart communication skills to their family members.
Further to imbibe the ISL understanding within the Department, a 2 hour ISL learning workshop was organised on September 21, 2023. Various daily communication signs were learnt as well as all signs of the English alphabet were understood.