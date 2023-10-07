World Cotton Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance
October 7 is World Cotton Day. This year's theme is making cotton fair and sustainable for all.
World Cotton Day is observed every year on October 7 by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) The day is to highlight the importance of cotton as a global commodity.
World Cotton Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Cotton Day 2023 is making cotton fair and sustainable for all, from farm to fashion. It aims to bring together heads of international organisations, country representatives, development partners, the private sector and industry experts to review trade and production trends, discuss development options, mobilise resources and promote technical expertise with a view to enhancing fairness and sustainability in the cotton sector.
Cotton is the most important of the natural fibres.— Food and Agriculture Organization (@FAO) October 5, 2023
It is:
âªï¸ used daily in apparel and home furnishings
âªï¸ a critical means of livelihood for millions of smallholders
âªï¸an important source of revenue for some of the poorest countries in the world
#WorldCottonDay pic.twitter.com/hcwotARqo6
World Cotton Day 2023: History
The World Cotton Day (WCD) was established in 2019 when four cotton producers in sub-Saharan Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, known as the Cotton Four/C4) proposed a World Cotton Day to raise awareness on the need for value addition and market access for cotton and cotton-based products from Least Developed Countries.
The United Nations then officially recognised WCD as an international day to commemorate annually on October.
ð On #WorldCottonDay in Vienna, Director-General @NOIweala joined the global celebration of cotton, highlighting the importance of improving market access and value addition for cotton products from Least Developed Countries. ð¾ pic.twitter.com/csJ7FKHveB— WTO (@wto) October 4, 2023
World Cotton Day 2023: Significance
World Cotton Day is significant because it celebrates the global importance of cotton, highlighting its role in economies, job creation, and sustainable fashion. The day emphasises the contributions of everyone in the cotton value chain, from farmers to consumers. It promotes sustainable practices in the industry, raises awareness of challenges faced by cotton communities, and celebrates the cultural significance of this versatile fiber, which has clothed civilisations.
The WCD 2023 programme includes a high-level plenary session, a 'partnership for progress’ session and two thematic panels. WCD offers an all-day exhibition featuring booths showcasing cotton-related activities, programs and products, and a fashion show displaying cotton fashion and designers from different parts of the world with a special focus on Africa.