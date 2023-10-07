World Cotton Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance

The World Cotton Day (WCD) was established in 2019 when four cotton producers in sub-Saharan Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, known as the Cotton Four/C4) proposed a World Cotton Day to raise awareness on the need for value addition and market access for cotton and cotton-based products from Least Developed Countries.

The United Nations then officially recognised WCD as an international day to commemorate annually on October.