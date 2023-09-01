World Coconut Day: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Coconut Day is a great opportunity to learn about the benefits of this versatile fruit.
World Coconut Day is an annual observance on September 2, every year. This day aims to highlight the importance of the coconut industry to the global economy, its cultural significance, and its potential in alleviating some pressing concerns of our times.
Today on the occasion of #WorldCoconutDay, let us recognize their benefits and encourage coconut production on a bigger scale in Goa. pic.twitter.com/WuSrCv3T2t— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2021
World Coconut Day: History
World Coconut Day was first started by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), an intergovernmental organisation of coconut producing countries. The APCC which was founded in 1969, has since been working diligently to promote, coordinate and harmonise all activities in the coconut industry to ensure its sustainable development. The establishment of World Coconut Day was one of the initiatives taken to create awareness about the significance of this versatile fruit.
World Coconut Day: Significance
World Coconut Day is significant because it plays a vital role in enhancing socio-economic security, health, and ecological balance in global communities. Coconut tree is revered as the "tree of life," that offers sustenance, livelihoods, and cultural identity to millions. It is said that every part of coconut tree is useful and that is actually very true.
It's a versatile resource, providing food, drink, oil, and materials for shelter and handicrafts. The day aims to raise awareness about the coconut's potential in sustainable development, and greener production methods.
World Coconut Day: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways to celebrate World Coconut Day:
Eat coconut-based dishes. Enjoy many delicious and nutritious dishes that can be made with coconut.
Drink coconut water. Coconut water is a refreshing and hydrating drink that is also a good source of electrolytes.
Learn about the benefits of coconuts and try to use them in day to day life.
Buy coconut and coconut-based products from local farmers or businesses.
Volunteer your time to a coconut-related organisation.
Give a shoutout on social media. Use the hashtag #WorldCoconutDay2023