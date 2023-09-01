World Coconut Day: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

World Coconut Day is significant because it plays a vital role in enhancing socio-economic security, health, and ecological balance in global communities. Coconut tree is revered as the "tree of life," that offers sustenance, livelihoods, and cultural identity to millions. It is said that every part of coconut tree is useful and that is actually very true.

It's a versatile resource, providing food, drink, oil, and materials for shelter and handicrafts. The day aims to raise awareness about the coconut's potential in sustainable development, and greener production methods.