World Cities Day 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance
October begins with World Habitat Day on the first Monday of the month and ends with World Cities Day on October 31.
World Cities Day is observed annually throughout the world on October 31. The Day serves as an opportunity to promote the international community’s interest in global urbanization, push forward cooperation among countries in addressing challenges of urbanization and contribute to sustainable urban development around the world.
World Cities Day 2023: History
World Cities Day brings Urban October to an end on October 31 each year and was first celebrated in 2014.
Urban October was launched by UN-Habitat in 2014 to emphasize the world’s urban challenges and engage the international community towards the New Urban Agenda.
The month begins with World Habitat Day on the first Monday of the month and ends with World Cities Day on October 31. Activities take place on those specific days or at any time during the month.
The United Nations General Assembly designated 31 October as World Cities Day, by its resolution 68/239.
World Cities Day 2023: Theme
World Cities Day 2023 focuses on the theme of “Financing sustainable urban future for all” to explore how to unlock transformative investment in urban planning and achieve adequate fiscal decentralization.
World Cities Day 2023: Significance
World Cities Day is a time to consider the pivotal role cities play in sustainable development. According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, cities are engines of economic growth and innovation that hold the key to achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.
"They are also on the frontlines of today’s complex challenges, from the climate crisis to growing inequalities and political polarization," he said.
But local authorities are struggling with limited support and resources, while demand for infrastructure, affordable housing, efficient transport, and social services is immense and growing, Guterres said.
"Governments, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, must work together to mobilize finance for resilient, sustainable cities. I am a strong advocate for equitable financing solutions at the global level. These must be used, together with innovative and diverse funding sources, to strengthen local financing strategies that are climate-friendly, inclusive and equitable," the Secretary-General said.
The World Health Organization also joins the UN and its partners in observing this day each year, recognizing health and well-being as an integral part of sustainable and inclusive urbanization.
As a growing priority for WHO, urban health is an area that requires a cross-cutting approach to tackle the triple key public health concerns in urban areas – non-communicable diseases, infectious diseases and injuries and interpersonal violence, the global health body said.
On World Cities Day, WHO organizes various events to launch its new technical guidance and tools, disseminate advocacy messages, and raise awareness of urban health issues along with health experts and urban practitioners.