World Cities Day 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance

World Cities Day brings Urban October to an end on October 31 each year and was first celebrated in 2014.

Urban October was launched by UN-Habitat in 2014 to emphasize the world’s urban challenges and engage the international community towards the New Urban Agenda.

The month begins with World Habitat Day on the first Monday of the month and ends with World Cities Day on October 31. Activities take place on those specific days or at any time during the month.

The United Nations General Assembly designated 31 October as World Cities Day, by its resolution 68/239.