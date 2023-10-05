World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History And More
Children and adults affected by cerebral palsy often face challenges that hinder their full participation in society.
World Cerebral Palsy Day, celebrated every year on October 6 is a global observance that shines a spotlight on cerebral palsy (CP) and its impact on individuals, families and communities.
Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. CP is the most common motor disability in childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Children and adults affected by cerebral palsy often face challenges that hinder their full participation in society.
Here is all you need to know about the World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023:
World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Cerebral Palsy Day in 2023 is “Together Stronger.” This theme highlights the importance of unity, collaboration, and mutual support within the cerebral palsy community and beyond.
It emphasizes that when individuals, families, caregivers, and communities come together, they become a powerful force for positive change and inclusion.
World Cerebral Palsy Day: History
According to the information on worldcpday.org, World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement started in 2012. It was reportedly started by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance with the aim to bring together people living with cerebral palsy, their families, supporters and organisations from over 100 countries.
World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Significance
This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about CP, support those living with the condition, and advocate for greater inclusion and understanding. The day sheds light on the need for increased awareness, understanding and support for those with cerebral palsy.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is the nodal department to look after all the development agenda of Persons with Disabilities of the country.
With the vision to create awareness about Cerebral Palsy among the masses, the Department is observing the World Cerebral Palsy Day on Friday, through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events across the country, a statement from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said.
World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Wishes And Quotes To Share
On World Cerebral Palsy Day, let us take the pledge of gifting a better life to those people who are suffering from this disease.
Don’t give up, World Cerebral Palsy Day is an occasion that brings new hope in the lives of all the people who are suffering from this disease.
On World Cerebral Palsy Day let us unite to stop all kinds of discrimination against those who are living with cerebral palsy.
Salute to the patients who are fighting against cerebral palsy, you people are SuperHuman’.-Happy World Cerebral Palsy Day.
On World Cerebral Palsy Day, let us thank those people who have fought against all odds to bring a smile to the faces of the people living with this disease.