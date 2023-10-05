World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History And More

World Cerebral Palsy Day, celebrated every year on October 6 is a global observance that shines a spotlight on cerebral palsy (CP) and its impact on individuals, families and communities.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. CP is the most common motor disability in childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Children and adults affected by cerebral palsy often face challenges that hinder their full participation in society.

Here is all you need to know about the World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: