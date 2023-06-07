World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Date, History, Significance
World Brain Tumor Day aims to raise awareness about brain tumor and to educate people about the signs and symptoms of the disease.
World Brain Tumor Day is an international commemoration day observed on June 8 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about brain tumor and to educate people about the signs and symptoms of the disease. It is aims to provide support to those who are affected by brain tumors.
World Brain Tumor Day 2023: History
World Brain Tumor Day was first started in 2000 by the German Brain Tumor Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.) as a tribute to all brain tumor patients and their families. The German Brain Tumor Association is a non-profit organisation based in Leipzig and is supported by patients and their family members, health professionals and scientists. The key goal of this Association is to seek a cure for brain tumors.
World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Significance
World Brain Tumor Day is significant because brain tumors are a serious health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Brain tumors are one of the leading cause of cancer death. World Brain Tumor Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about brain tumors and to advocate for increased funding for research. It is a day to encourage people to seek early diagnosis and treatment and provide support and resources to brain tumor patients and their families.
Brain Tumor: Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment
A brain tumor is an abnormal growth or mass of cells that develops within the brain. They can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Benign brain tumors are typically slow-growing and do not spread to other parts of the body and are generally not life-threatening. Malignant brain tumors, also known as brain cancer, consist of rapidly growing cells that invade nearby brain tissue and may spread to other parts of the central nervous system. These tumors can be life-threatening and require immediate medical attention.
Symptoms
Symptoms of a brain tumor vary depending on its size, location, and rate of growth. Some common symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting, seizures, vision problems, and difficulty with balance and coordination. However, these symptoms can also be caused by various other conditions. Therefore a proper medical evaluation is necessary for an accurate diagnosis.
Treatment
The type of treatment depends on the type of tumor, the size and location of the tumor, the patient's age, and overall health. The treatment for brain tumor include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these treatments.