World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

A brain tumor is an abnormal growth or mass of cells that develops within the brain. They can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Benign brain tumors are typically slow-growing and do not spread to other parts of the body and are generally not life-threatening. Malignant brain tumors, also known as brain cancer, consist of rapidly growing cells that invade nearby brain tissue and may spread to other parts of the central nervous system. These tumors can be life-threatening and require immediate medical attention.

Symptoms

Symptoms of a brain tumor vary depending on its size, location, and rate of growth. Some common symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting, seizures, vision problems, and difficulty with balance and coordination. However, these symptoms can also be caused by various other conditions. Therefore a proper medical evaluation is necessary for an accurate diagnosis.

Treatment

The type of treatment depends on the type of tumor, the size and location of the tumor, the patient's age, and overall health. The treatment for brain tumor include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these treatments.