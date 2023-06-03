World Bicycle Day 2023: Track Your Cycling Performance With These Apps
Cycling is a great way to get exercise and stay healthy which can be done indoors or outdoors. On World Bicycle Day, check out these cycling apps available, each with its own unique features to start your cycling journey.
Strava
Strava is a popular app for cyclists, as it provides a variety of features such as GPS tracking, speed, distance, elevation gain, and route planning. Strava allows you to connect with friends and follow other cyclists. The premium subscription offers additional features, such as training plans, analysis tools, and live segments. Strava Premium users do not have to see ads when they use the app.
Available on: App Store, PlayStore
Tackling segments have never been easier â±ï¸— Strava (@Strava) June 2, 2023
Did you know you can view your live progress on popular and starred segments? Just one more way to make chasing your PRs that much more attainable ðª pic.twitter.com/CrfNn6PGDF
Bikemap
Bikemap is a cycling app that allows you to plan, track, record, and navigate routes worldwide. It has a huge database of over 11 million routes, including both paved and unpaved paths. Bikemap free version has features that cover essential points of interest (POIs) like restrooms, restaurants, water stops, repair shops, and e-bike charging stations. The premium subscription offers additional features, such as offline maps, advanced route planning, detailed route preview, etc.
Available on: App Store, PlayStore
Komoot
Komoot is a navigation app for outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking. For cycling, Komoot generates sport-specific, topographic routing—tailor-made for riders next outdoor experience. It has other features like loud turn-by-turn voice navigation, offline maps. The app is free to use, but the premium subscription offers additional features, such as voice navigation and weather alerts.
Available on: App Store, PlayStore
Ride with GPS
Ride with GPS is a bike route planner and navigation app that allows you to plan, track, and share your rides. It has a large database of routes, including paved roads, gravel trails, and mountain bike trails. You can also create your own routes using the app's route planner. The premium subscription has additional features like unlimited route planning, more detailed maps, such as satellite maps and topographical maps.
Available on: App Store, PlayStore
ð¢ New feature alert! Search for and incorporate the best existing routes â from your own libraries or the community at large â directly into your planning sessions without ever leaving the Route Planner. The possibilities for adventure are endless. https://t.co/D2CSQnXzX2— Ride with GPS (@ridewithgps) May 9, 2023
Cyclemeter
Cyclemeter is a fitness app that allows users to track their cycling workouts. Cyclemeter uses GPS to track your route, speed, distance, and elevation. It can also be used to create custom workouts and share them with others. The app can connect to heart rate monitors to track your heart rate during workouts. The app is available for free, but there is a premium version that offers additional features such as live tracking, weather alerts, etc
Available on: App Store, PlayStore
