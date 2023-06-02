World Bicycle Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 to promote the benefits of cycling and raise awareness about the importance of bicycles
World Bicycle Day is an international observance recognised by the United Nations (UN). It is celebrated annually on June 3 to promote the benefits of cycling and raise awareness about the importance of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation.
World Bicycle Day 2023: History
June 3 was officially designated as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018. The idea for World Bicycle Day was first proposed by Professor Leszek Sibilski, a Polish-American social scientist working in the United States. He began a grassroots campaign to get the United Nations to recognise World Bicycle Day, and he eventually gained the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries.
The original UN Blue and White World Bicycle Day logo was designed by Isaac Feld and the animation was done by Professor John E. Swanson. It shows various bicyclists riding around the globe that gives out the message that the bicycle belongs to and serves all of humanity. The hashtag #June3WorldBicycleDay is at the bottom of the original logo.
World Bicycle Day 2023: Significance
World Bicycle Day is significant because WHO actively promotes cycling for its benefits to health and the environment. Cycling is considered as a healthy activity that increases physical activity, reduces non-communicable diseases. Riding a bicycle is now also associated for promoting healthy lifestyle for people who have Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
It also decreases air and noise pollution when it comes to the environment. WHO recognises cycling as a means of achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Post COVID-19 pandemic, in 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution resolution "Integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development."
World Bicycle Day 2023: How To Celebrate
No matter how you choose to celebrate World Bicycle Day, make sure to have fun and enjoy the ride! Here are some ideas on how to celebrate World Bicycle Day.
Go for a bike ride: Find a scenic route and enjoy the fresh air and exercise.
Host a bike party: Invite your friends and family over for a bike-themed party.
Learn about the history of the bicycle: The bicycle has a long and fascinating history. Learn about the people who invented the bicycle, the different types of bicycles that have been developed over the years, and the role that the bicycle has played in society.
Get creative with your bike: There are many ways to personalise your bike. You could paint it a new color, add some stickers, or even build your own bike from scratch.
Share your love of cycling with others: Tell your friends and family about the benefits of cycling and encourage them to give it a try.
Spread the word: You could also write a blog post, make a video, or tweet and share it on the social media.