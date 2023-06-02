World Bicycle Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

June 3 was officially designated as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018. The idea for World Bicycle Day was first proposed by Professor Leszek Sibilski, a Polish-American social scientist working in the United States. He began a grassroots campaign to get the United Nations to recognise World Bicycle Day, and he eventually gained the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries.

The original UN Blue and White World Bicycle Day logo was designed by Isaac Feld and the animation was done by Professor John E. Swanson. It shows various bicyclists riding around the globe that gives out the message that the bicycle belongs to and serves all of humanity. The hashtag #June3WorldBicycleDay is at the bottom of the original logo.