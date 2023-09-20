World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Alzheimer’s Day takes place during World Alzheimer’s Month and is observed on September 21 every year.

The day is a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.

According to WHO, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of all cases.

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

Named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who first described it in 1906, this debilitating condition primarily affects older adults. It is one of the leading causes of disability and dependence among older adults and has a profound impact on both the individual and their families.