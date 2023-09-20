World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
The day is a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.
World Alzheimer’s Day takes place during World Alzheimer’s Month and is observed on September 21 every year.
According to WHO, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of all cases.
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.
Named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who first described it in 1906, this debilitating condition primarily affects older adults. It is one of the leading causes of disability and dependence among older adults and has a profound impact on both the individual and their families.
World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date
Every year, the World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 across the globe.
World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Theme
According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, the campaign theme for World Alzheimer’s Month 2023 is ‘Never too early never too late’.
Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) is the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world; in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO).
World Alzheimer's Day: History
World Alzheimer’s Day was launched at the opening of ADI’s annual conference in Edinburgh on September 21, 1994 to celebrate their 10th anniversary.
In 1984, a small band of pioneers and experts came together to discuss the formation of an international organisation for Alzheimer’s disease. Representatives from existing Alzheimer associations in the USA, UK, Australia and Canada joined with observers from Belgium, France and Germany and founded ADI.
World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance
While World Alzheimer’s Month offers a longer period of time for Alzheimer or dementia associations worldwide to raise awareness, World Alzheimer’s Day marks the focal point of the Month and is the day that most global activity and awareness raising takes place. It is also often the day that ADI launches the World Alzheimer Report.