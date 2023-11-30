World AIDS Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
Over four decades ago, the United States reported the first official cases of what would later be known as AIDS or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The cause of this disease was identified as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, often referred to as HIV.
AIDS is the last stage of HIV infection where the body’s immune system suffers a complete breakdown due to the infection. HIV is transmitted via the body fluids of an infected person such as breast milk, blood, vaginal fluids and semen.
In the decades following the first cases, the world witnessed a surge in HIV infections. Thanks to new treatment options, however, HIV-positive people are now able to live longer. Concerted campaigns across the world have led to greater awareness and a fall in cases. The number of people becoming HIV-positive has fallen by 32% since 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 68% since the peak in 2004.
World AIDS Day 2023: Date
The UN has announced December 1 as World AIDS Day. People across the world unite as a mark of support for those living with HIV and to honour the lives of those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
World AIDS Day 2023: History
The first AIDS Day was observed in 1988 to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.
Over the years, there have been significant advances in medicine and research that have led to new treatments and a broader understanding of this virus.
Despite these advancements, the stigma and misconceptions around HIV/AIDS continue. There is a need for the global community to ensure HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support services.
World AIDS Day 2023: Theme
Each year, the day is commemorated with a central theme. This year's theme for World AIDS Day is Let Communities Lead. It is time for people around the globe to come together to support those living with HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to the disease.
Medical institutes and organizations are frontline workforces to connect people with the right institute for better diagnosis and treatment.
"Funding shortages, policy and regulatory hurdles, capacity constraints, and crackdowns on civil society and on the human rights of marginalised communities, are obstructing the progress of HIV prevention and treatment services," said the UN, in its statement.
If communities worldwide unify, these obstacles can be eliminated and patients can get treatment at the right time.
World AIDS Day 2023: Significance
This day is a reminder to people and governments across the world that AIDS has not gone away. A lot more needs to be done before the battle against AIDS is won.
Ending stigma and creating awareness is the first step to ensuring timely diagnosis. Besides sensitisation about causes, risk factors, and symptoms, access to medical care is equally vital.
"AIDS-related deaths have fallen by almost 70% since their peak in 2004 and new HIV infections are at the lowest since the 1980s. But AIDS still takes a life every minute. We can — and must — end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message for 2023 said.
"Reaching this goal means heeding this year’s theme: Let Communities Lead. The path to ending AIDS runs through communities," he said.
World AIDS Day 2023: Events Over The Years
2023: Let Communities Lead
2022: Equalize
2021: End Inequalities. End AIDS
2020: Global solidarity, resilient services
2019: Communities make the difference
2018: Know your status
2017: Everybody counts
2016: End AIDS by 2030
2015: Getting to zero
2014: Closing the gap in HIV prevention and treatment
2013: Getting to zero: Zero new HIV infections. Zero discrimination. Zero AIDS-related deaths