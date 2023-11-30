World AIDS Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

Over four decades ago, the United States reported the first official cases of what would later be known as AIDS or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The cause of this disease was identified as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, often referred to as HIV.

AIDS is the last stage of HIV infection where the body’s immune system suffers a complete breakdown due to the infection. HIV is transmitted via the body fluids of an infected person such as breast milk, blood, vaginal fluids and semen.

In the decades following the first cases, the world witnessed a surge in HIV infections. Thanks to new treatment options, however, HIV-positive people are now able to live longer. Concerted campaigns across the world have led to greater awareness and a fall in cases. The number of people becoming HIV-positive has fallen by 32% since 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 68% since the peak in 2004.