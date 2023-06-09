Willi Ninja: Google Celebrates 'Godfather Of Voguing' With Special Doodle; Details Here
Tech giant Google is celebrating iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja with a special Doodle.
According to Google, an acclaimed performer, Willi paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s.
Google chose June 8 to honour Willi Ninja because on this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning — which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja — was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.
"The Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy," Google said.
Take A Look At The Video Below
Google Doodle celebrating Willi Ninja
In the 1980s and 1990s, as a reputed artist, Willi Ninja became the torchbearer for the Black LGBTQ community. His acceptance and representation led to the inception of ‘The Iconic House Of Ninja’ which aimed to spread the ballroom culture.
Who Is Willi Ninja?
Willi Ninja was born in 1961 and grew up in Flushing, Queens. With his hard work, introducing new techniques and skills, he became the master of voguing, a dance form that is a combination of mime, and fashion poses with intricate, and martial arts-like movements.
The dance form emerged from the Harlem ballroom scene, which was a safe space founded by LGBTQ+ Black and Latino folks to celebrate self expression and togetherness.
The "Godfather of Voguing" co-founded his very own community called the House of Ninja in 1982, and continued to provide support and guidance for his house members even after he became famous.
Willi was prominently featured in the 1990 documentary, Paris Is Burning, where his unique dance style was showcased on the big screen. The film was a big success and exposed Willi’s work to a wider audience.
When Willi wasn’t dancing, he was a powerful advocate for his community. One of the first to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls, Willi played a pivotal role in helping to reduce stigma surrounding the disease.