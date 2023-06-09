Willi Ninja: Google Celebrates 'Godfather Of Voguing' With Special Doodle; Details Here

Tech giant Google is celebrating iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja with a special Doodle.

According to Google, an acclaimed performer, Willi paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s.

Google chose June 8 to honour Willi Ninja because on this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning — which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja — was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

"The Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy," Google said.