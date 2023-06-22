BQPrimeTrending"Why So Many Indian CEOs Heading Global Companies?" Harsh Goenka Answers In 5 Points
ADVERTISEMENT

"Why So Many Indian CEOs Heading Global Companies?" Harsh Goenka Answers In 5 Points

Harsh Goenka has provided a concise five-point explanation for the increasing number of Indian CEOs leading global companies.

22 Jun 2023, 5:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Facebook/RPG Group</p></div>
Source: Facebook/RPG Group

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka is famous on Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter for sharing motivational quotes, commenting on current affairs and sharing offbeat posts.

This time, the Industrialist has answered one of the most popular questions asked on social media- Why so many global companies are headed by CEOs from India?

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Goenka shared an image featuring the names of Indian-origin CEOs currently leading global companies. These are:

  • Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

  • Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (Google)

  • Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis

  • Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe

  • Arvind Krishnan, CEO of IBM

  • Lakshman Narasimhan, CEO of Starbucks

  • Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Here are the possible reasons, according to Harsh Goenka:

  1. Higher education is very competitive and in English

  2. Local diversity prepares for adjusting mindset

  3. Adverse conditions lead to a ‘can do’ spirit

  4. Analytical mindset with soft people skills

  5. Culture encourages teamwork

Goenka pointed out that India's competitive higher education system and emphasis on English proficiency have prepared Indian executives for global leadership roles, enabling them to compete internationally.

The billionaire then said that Indian CEOs, shaped by challenging circumstances, possess a resilient "can do" spirit, fostering determination, perseverance, and resourcefulness to overcome corporate obstacles.

Here is how netizens responded to Harsh Goenka's analysis:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT