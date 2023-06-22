"Why So Many Indian CEOs Heading Global Companies?" Harsh Goenka Answers In 5 Points
Harsh Goenka has provided a concise five-point explanation for the increasing number of Indian CEOs leading global companies.
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka is famous on Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter for sharing motivational quotes, commenting on current affairs and sharing offbeat posts.
This time, the Industrialist has answered one of the most popular questions asked on social media- Why so many global companies are headed by CEOs from India?
In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Goenka shared an image featuring the names of Indian-origin CEOs currently leading global companies. These are:
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (Google)
Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis
Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe
Arvind Krishnan, CEO of IBM
Lakshman Narasimhan, CEO of Starbucks
Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
Here are the possible reasons, according to Harsh Goenka:
Why so many Indian CEOs heading global companies?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 22, 2023
1. Higher education is very competitive and in english
2. Local diversity prepares for adjusting mindset
3. Adverse conditions lead to a âcan doâ spirit
4. Analytical mindset with soft people skills
5. Culture encourages teamwork pic.twitter.com/u7dC8FM5b3
Goenka pointed out that India's competitive higher education system and emphasis on English proficiency have prepared Indian executives for global leadership roles, enabling them to compete internationally.
The billionaire then said that Indian CEOs, shaped by challenging circumstances, possess a resilient "can do" spirit, fostering determination, perseverance, and resourcefulness to overcome corporate obstacles.
Here is how netizens responded to Harsh Goenka's analysis:
Very well said Sir, specially point # 2 and 3 very helpful when leading global teams.— Investors Cafe: NISM Certified Research Analyst (@ValueIn84502221) June 22, 2023
100%. Indian CEOs definitely have an advantage over their other Asian counterparts as well as counterparts from other countries.— AK 7-4 (@Anshuma12603770) June 22, 2023
I think the main reasons are their comfort with English, great IT/management skills, diverse work experiences, adapting to the US/West positively, etc.
We Indians by inheritance have Mathematical & Analytical skills, coupled with English skills gives a three pronged advantage to make and take decisions .— murali krishna (@murali_tweek) June 22, 2023