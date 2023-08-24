Who Was Yevgeny Prigozhin? Wagner Boss Presumed Dead After Rebelling Against Vladimir Putin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of a mutiny that posed the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin is presumed dead.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin is presumed dead, as per the Bloomberg report.
According to Russia’s aviation authority, he was in a plane crash on Wednesday that allegedly killed all 10 aboard a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg.
Prigozhin is the man who led a mutiny that posed the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s almost quarter-century rule.
The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is believed to have been killed in a plane crash, Russian state media reported Wednesday, August 23, 2023. #PDNews #PDSiasa pic.twitter.com/SAbM4NbqRY— PEOPLE DAILY (@PeopleDailyKe) August 24, 2023
ð¨BREAKING: Prigozhynâs jet was shot down!— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 23, 2023
The Embraer Legacy 600 business jet with registration number RA-02795, which belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shot down by air defense fire at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Bologovsky district of the Tverâ¦ pic.twitter.com/TNzNmCNdnK
Yevgeny Prigozhin's Early Beginnings
Prigozhin’s had humble beginnings before gaining Kremlin contracts into a lucrative catering business. He was born in St. Petersburg.
Prigozhin was a former convict who spent about a decade in prison in the 1980s for robbery. He then started his career as a hot dog seller which later converted to a restaurant and catering business in St. Petersburg. In 1990s, he got acquainted with Putin.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is often referred to in media reports as "Putin's chef" due to his ownership of restaurants and catering businesses that have secured significant state contracts, including ones to provide meals for the Russian military.
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Rise In Career
Yevgeny Prigozhin's financial success rose after his firm, Concord Management and Consulting, secured government contracts in the education and military sectors. His influence grew in 2014 when his recently established Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group aided the invasion in eastern Ukraine. In fact, he much later claimed, after years of denial, that he founded Wagner.
Prigozhin has been implicated in a range of activities that Western officials and journalists claim further Russian state objectives both domestically and abroad.
Prigozhin was always aware of the dangers that surrounded him. According to reports, the 62-year-old used two aircraft for travel - one as a decoy and the other just in case.
Yevgeny Prigozhin During The Ukraine Invasion
After Vladimir Putin invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, Prigozhin's Wagner again came to the aid of the Russian state by deploying its combat-hardened veterans.
But the onetime Putin protégé clashed increasingly with army chiefs, for not giving the Wagner group credit and also accusing them of not providing sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.
On June, 2023, Prigozhin called for a militant revolt against the defense minister, marching from Ukraine towards Moscow with his band of mercenaries. They secured the military command center in Rostov-on-Don and proceeded ahead. They halted their march just 200 kilometers from Moscow.
As the insurgency progressed, Putin labelled Prigozhin a traitor. However, the charges of rebellion against him were dropped. The Kremlin said that there was a three-hour discussion between Putin, Prigozhin, and the leaders of the Wagner Group. However, the details were unclear.
Yevgeny Prigozhin Plane Crash Conspiracy Theories
The plane crash in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was travelling took place exactly two months after Prigozhin’s rebellion. It was the same rebellion that Putin declared as "treason". Prigozhin was described as a one-time confidante who was living on borrowed time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but there is speculation that it may have been a deliberate act of sabotage.
Some observers believe that the plane crash was a deliberate attempt to assassinate Prigozhin, who had become increasingly powerful and independent. Others believe that it was a tragic accident.