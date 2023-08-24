Who Was Yevgeny Prigozhin? Wagner Boss Presumed Dead After Rebelling Against Vladimir Putin

Prigozhin’s had humble beginnings before gaining Kremlin contracts into a lucrative catering business. He was born in St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin was a former convict who spent about a decade in prison in the 1980s for robbery. He then started his career as a hot dog seller which later converted to a restaurant and catering business in St. Petersburg. In 1990s, he got acquainted with Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is often referred to in media reports as "Putin's chef" due to his ownership of restaurants and catering businesses that have secured significant state contracts, including ones to provide meals for the Russian military.