Who Was Charlie Munger? The Man Who Helped Warren Buffett Build Berkshire, Dies at 99

Charles Thomas Munger was born on January 1, 1924, in Omaha. He was the first of three children of Alfred Munger and the former Florence Russell, who was known as Toody. His father, the son of a federal judge, had earned a law degree at Harvard University before returning to Omaha, where his clients included the Omaha World-Herald newspaper.

According to Bloomberg, Munger’s initial brush with the Buffett family came through his work on Saturdays at Buffett & Son, the Omaha grocery store run by Ernest Buffett, Warren’s grandfather.

Charlie Munger entered the University of Michigan at the age of 17 with plans to study math. In 1942, during his second year at the university, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, soon to become the Air Force.

He was sent to the California Institute of Technology to learn meteorology before being posted to Nome, Alaska. It was during this period, in 1945, that he married his first wife, Nancy Huggins.

Munger applied to Harvard Law School before his Army discharge in 1946. He worked on the Harvard Law Review and in 1948 was one of 12 in the class of 335 to graduate magna cum laude.