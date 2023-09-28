Who Was Ashwin Dani? Co-Founder Of Asian Paints Passes Away At 79
Ashwin Dani, co-founder of Asian Paints, passes away at 79. He is survived by his wife Ina Dani and three children.
The co-founder of Asian Paints, Ashwin Dani passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023. He was 79. A second-generation scion of the family, Dani co-founded Asian Paints and served as the non-executive director of the company.
Ashwin Dani: Life and Education
Ashwin Dani was born in Mumbai. His father Suryakant Dani was also a co-founder of Asian Paints. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mumbai's Institute of Science. Later, he pursued a Bachelor's in Science and Technology focused on pigments, paints, and varnish from UDCT, Mumbai.
He also studied polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio and then completed a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York.
Ashwin Dani: Career
Ashwin began his career in 1967 as a Development Chemist at Inmont Corp (now BASF) in Detroit, US. In 1968, he stepped into Asian Paints as a Senior Executive. Over the years, he held roles such as Director of R&D, Works Director, Whole-time Director, and eventually, Vice Chairman & MD.
Dani was a pioneer in introducing Computerised Colour matching to the Indian industry.
Under the leadership of Ashwin Dani and other key figures, the company grew to become a leader in the paint and decor industry in India and has expanded its presence internationally.
Ashwin Dani: Family
Dani is survived by his wife Ina Dani. He has three children and his son Malav Dani, is on the board of Asian Paints.
Apart from his business ventures, Ashwin Dani was also known for his philanthropic activities and had been involved in various social and community initiatives.