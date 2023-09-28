Who Was Ashwin Dani? Co-Founder Of Asian Paints Passes Away At 79

Ashwin Dani was born in Mumbai. His father Suryakant Dani was also a co-founder of Asian Paints. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mumbai's Institute of Science. Later, he pursued a Bachelor's in Science and Technology focused on pigments, paints, and varnish from UDCT, Mumbai.

He also studied polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio and then completed a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York.