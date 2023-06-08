Who Is Joyeeta Gupta? Indian-origin Scientist Awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'
Joyeeta Gupta has been awarded the Spinoza Prize for her scientific work focusing on a 'just and sustainable world'.
Indian-origin professor Joyeeta Gupta on Wednesday has been awarded the Spinoza Prize, the highest distinction in Dutch science, for her scientific work focusing on a 'just and sustainable world'. The award is also sometimes referred to as the 'Dutch Nobel Prize'.
Gupta is the 12th researcher from the University of Amsterdam to receive the award and will be officially honoured on October 4 at a presentation ceremony. Gupta will receive 1.5 million euros to spend on scientific research and activities related to knowledge utilisation as the award. According to The University of Amsterdam, Gupta was awarded for her outstanding, pioneering and inspiring scientific work in which she focuses on a 'just and sustainable world'.
Joyeeta Gupta's Selection For Spinoza Prize Award
Since 2013, Joyeeta Gupta has held the position of Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam. Her expertise and dedication led the Dutch Research Council (NWO) selection committee to choose her for the award, citing her "remarkably broad and interdisciplinary" research approach.
Gupta's research primarily focuses on addressing the challenges posed by climate change through good governance. Gupta's research tries to find out intricate links between the climate crisis, global water challenges, potential solutions, and justice. The award is a testament of the significance of Gupta's research in her commitment to finding solutions and promoting sustainability in the face of climate change.
Joyeeta Gupta's Education and Career
Joyeeta Gupta graduated in Economics from Delhi University, LLB in Law from Gujarat University and LLM in International Law from Harvard Law School. She obtained her PhD from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Gupta is a professor at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education. She is also a co-chair of the Earth Commission which is founded by Future Earth and supported by the Global Challenges Foundation.
Gupta has served as the lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from 1988 to 2014. The IPCC jointly awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice President Al Gore.