Who Is Joyeeta Gupta? Indian-origin Scientist Awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'

Since 2013, Joyeeta Gupta has held the position of Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam. Her expertise and dedication led the Dutch Research Council (NWO) selection committee to choose her for the award, citing her "remarkably broad and interdisciplinary" research approach.

Gupta's research primarily focuses on addressing the challenges posed by climate change through good governance. Gupta's research tries to find out intricate links between the climate crisis, global water challenges, potential solutions, and justice. The award is a testament of the significance of Gupta's research in her commitment to finding solutions and promoting sustainability in the face of climate change.