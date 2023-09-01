Who Is Jaya Verma Sinha? Know The First Woman CEO Of Railway Board
Jaya Verma Sinha will take over as the new Indian Railway Traffic Service official from September 1, 2023
Senior railway traffic service officer Jaya Verma Sinha on Friday took charge as the first woman chief executive and chairperson of the Railway Board. She is the first woman to hold this position in the 166-year history of Indian Railways and the Railway Board.
Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board appointed as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/ERczDOERtY— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
Jaya Verma Sinha: Life
Jaya Verma Sinha did her schooling from St Mary's Convent, Allahabad in 1982. She studied at University of Allahabad. She studied at University of Oxford and did Advanced Management Higher Management at SDA, Bocconi.
Jaya Verma Sinha: Career
Jaya Varma Sinha has worked as Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board. Sinha was responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways.
Jaya Varma Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. In her career of over 35 years in Indian Railways, she has worked on various important posts like Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board, Additional Member, Traffic Transportation, Railway Board.
She has worked on diverse verticals spanning operations, commercial, IT and vigilance. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway. She had worked as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh during which the famous Maitri Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated.
Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha assumes the position of Chairperson and CEO Railway Board, today.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 1, 2023
She is the first woman head of the Railways.
She has vast administration and management experience of different fields of Railways. pic.twitter.com/arcBEpXTfE
Jaya Verma Sinha's Role As Chairman & CEO, Railway Board
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board on August 31, 2023 to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board.
She will be eligible for Pay Level -17 as per 7th CPC for a period with effect from the date of assumption of charge on or after September 1, 2023 till the date of her retirement and her re-employment on the post with effect from October 1, 2023 till August 31, 2024 on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.