Who Is Jaya Verma Sinha? Know The First Woman CEO Of Railway Board

Jaya Varma Sinha has worked as Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board. Sinha was responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways.

Jaya Varma Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. In her career of over 35 years in Indian Railways, she has worked on various important posts like Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board, Additional Member, Traffic Transportation, Railway Board.

She has worked on diverse verticals spanning operations, commercial, IT and vigilance. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway. She had worked as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh during which the famous Maitri Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated.