When Is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Date, Time, Significance And All You Need To Know
Tulsi Vivah typically takes place on the 12th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar.
The day of Tulsi Vivah holds a great religious significance in the Hindu religion. It is a ceremonial marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant (holy basil) to Lord Vishnu or his avatar Lord Krishna.
The ritual typically takes place on the 12th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be on Friday, November 24. However, the festival is held for five days, ending on the full moon day of the month of Kartik.
Tulsi Vivah 2023: Time and Muhurat
According to Drikpanchang, Tulsi Vivah can be held at any time from the Ekadashi of Prabodhini to Kartik Poornima.
Tulsi Vivah Date: November 24, 2023
Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 09:01 pm on November 23, 2023
Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 7:06 pm on November 24, 2023
Tulsi Vivah Story
According to Hindu Mythology, long ago, there was a devoted princess named Vrinda. She was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and was married to a demon named Jalandhar. Due to her chastity, Vrinda's power made Jalandhar invincible. As a result, he became a threat to the gods and wreaked havoc in the three worlds.
To deal with the situation, Lord Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and tricked Vrinda. This led to the breaking of her chastity and the destruction of Jalandhar's invincibility. Jalandhar was eventually killed by Lord Shiva in the battle.
Heartbroken and devastated by the deception, Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to turn into a stone (Shaligram) and to experience separation from his consort, Lakshmi. In response, Lord Vishnu explained the necessity of his actions and the role of destiny and promised that he would marry her in his next avatar.
In his next incarnation as Lord Krishna, Vishnu fulfilled his promise. On the day of Kartik Ekadashi, Lord Krishna married Vrinda in the form of a Tulsi plant.
Tulsi Vivah: Rituals and Celebrations
Here are some rituals and celebrations that occur during Tulsi Vivah:
The Tulsi plant is prepared for the wedding like a bride. It is often decorated with flowers, turmeric, and vermilion (kumkum).
The area around the Tulsi plant is cleaned and adorned with rangoli. Diyas are lit around the tulsi.
The ceremony typically begins with the recitation of prayers and hymns.
The Tulsi plant is symbolically given away in marriage to Lord Vishnu or Krishna by the person performing the ritual, often representing the role of a father giving away his daughter in a traditional Hindu wedding.
A sacred thread or a necklace is tied around the Tulsi plant to signify its marital status.
After the marriage ceremony, a feast is often organised and prasad (sacred food offering) is distributed among the attendees.
Devotees believe that by witnessing the Tulsi Vivah, they earn merit and cleanse themselves of sins.