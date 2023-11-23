When Is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Date, Time, Significance And All You Need To Know

According to Hindu Mythology, long ago, there was a devoted princess named Vrinda. She was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and was married to a demon named Jalandhar. Due to her chastity, Vrinda's power made Jalandhar invincible. As a result, he became a threat to the gods and wreaked havoc in the three worlds.

To deal with the situation, Lord Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and tricked Vrinda. This led to the breaking of her chastity and the destruction of Jalandhar's invincibility. Jalandhar was eventually killed by Lord Shiva in the battle.

Heartbroken and devastated by the deception, Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to turn into a stone (Shaligram) and to experience separation from his consort, Lakshmi. In response, Lord Vishnu explained the necessity of his actions and the role of destiny and promised that he would marry her in his next avatar.

In his next incarnation as Lord Krishna, Vishnu fulfilled his promise. On the day of Kartik Ekadashi, Lord Krishna married Vrinda in the form of a Tulsi plant.