When Is Thanksgiving 2023? Date, History, Significance And Celebrations
The essence of Thanksgiving lies in communal joy and togetherness. Here's all you need to know about the holiday.
Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States of America and is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The day after Thanksgiving is also known as Black Friday. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Thursday, November 23. The holiday is also celebrated in Canada but on a different date.
Thanksgiving 2023: History
Thanksgiving is based on the colonial Pilgrims' 1621 harvest meal. The origins of Thanksgiving can be traced back to the early 17th century when a group of Pilgrims who were seeking religious freedom, started a journey aboard the Mayflower.
In 1620, they arrived at Plymouth, Massachusetts where they faced challenges, from harsh weather conditions to unfamiliar terrain. With the help Wampanoag tribe who were native Americans, the Pilgrims learned essential survival skills, adapted to their new environment and cultivated a sense of community.
In the fall of 1621 when the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people gathered for a three-day feast. This was considered to be the first Thanksgiving. This celebration symbolised the unity between the settlers and Native Americans.
Thanksgiving 2023: Significance
Thanksgiving is significant as it is a reminder express gratitude for the blessings and abundance in people's lives. It encourages individuals to reflect on the positive aspects of their journey, fostering a sense of appreciation for family, and friends.
The essence of Thanksgiving lies in communal joy and togetherness. Families and friends come together, often travelling great distances, to share a meal and create lasting memories.
It was my honor to pardon this year's Thanksgiving turkeys: Liberty and Bell. pic.twitter.com/MpcLYbV9qN— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2023
Thanksgiving 2023: Celebrations and Traditions
Here are some traditions that are observed on Thanksgiving day:
Thanksgiving celebrations involves a traditional turkey dinner. Roast turkey is often accompanied by stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and various side dishes. Pumpkin pie is a popular dessert at Thanksgiving.
Many cities host Thanksgiving Day parades.
Watching football has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families.
Some families and individuals make it a tradition to give back to their communities by volunteering at local charities or serving meals to those in need.
Many people decorate their homes with fall-themed decorations, such as pumpkins, cornucopias, and autumn leaves. Some also set a formal Thanksgiving table with special dishes and tablecloths.
Taking time to express gratitude is a key aspect of Thanksgiving. Some families go around the table before the meal, sharing what they are thankful for.