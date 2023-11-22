When Is Thanksgiving 2023? Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

Thanksgiving is based on the colonial Pilgrims' 1621 harvest meal. The origins of Thanksgiving can be traced back to the early 17th century when a group of Pilgrims who were seeking religious freedom, started a journey aboard the Mayflower.

In 1620, they arrived at Plymouth, Massachusetts where they faced challenges, from harsh weather conditions to unfamiliar terrain. With the help Wampanoag tribe who were native Americans, the Pilgrims learned essential survival skills, adapted to their new environment and cultivated a sense of community.

In the fall of 1621 when the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people gathered for a three-day feast. This was considered to be the first Thanksgiving. This celebration symbolised the unity between the settlers and Native Americans.