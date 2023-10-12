When Is Navratri 2023? Dates, History, Significance, Celebrations, Full List Of 9 Colours And More

Navratri is a prominent Hindu festival that is celebrated every year with much fervour and enthusiasm across various parts of India. The nine-day festival is devoted to honouring Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

The term "Navratri" is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nava' which means meaning 'nine' and "Ratri" which means 'night' (meaning 'night'). Thus, Navratri translates to "nine nights."

Here is all you need to know about Navratri 2023: