When Is Navratri 2023? Dates, History, Significance, Celebrations, Full List Of 9 Colours And More
Navratri is a prominent Hindu festival that is celebrated every year with much fervour and enthusiasm across various parts of India. The nine-day festival is devoted to honouring Goddess Durga in her nine forms.
The term "Navratri" is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nava' which means meaning 'nine' and "Ratri" which means 'night' (meaning 'night'). Thus, Navratri translates to "nine nights."
Here is all you need to know about Navratri 2023:
Navratri 2023: Dates
Navratri 2023 starts from Sunday, October 15 and ends on Monday, October 23.
Navratri 2023: History and Legends
The Navratri that falls in the month of October is called Sharad Navratri. Sharad Navratri usually falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, which falls in the Gregorian month of September and October.
The tenth day, after Navratri, is called "Dussehra" or "Vijayadashami". This day celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is symbolised by the goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.
In many parts of North India, Dussehra also commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana. Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga for nine days in order to seek her blessings for the destruction of Ravana. On the tenth day, armed with her blessings, Rama killed Ravana. This day is celebrated as Dussehra.
In whichever way it is celebrated, the theme of good prevailing over evil remains the same. For example, in West Bengal, Navratri culminating in Durga Puja is a significant event, with grand idols of the goddess being worshipped and then immersed in water on the last day.
Navratri 2023: Significance
Navratri is observed to worship the goddess Durga, who is seen as a manifestation of the universal mother goddess and embodies power (Shakti). Over the nine nights, different forms of the goddess are worshipped. Each night of Navratri is dedicated to a distinct form of Durga.
Nine Forms Of Godess Durga
Day 1: Shailaputri
Day 2: Brahmacharini
Day 3: Chandraghanta
Day 4: Kushmanda
Day 5: Skandamata
Day 6: Katyayani
Day 7: Kalaratri
Day 8: Mahagauri
Day 9: Siddhidatri
Navratri Colours 2023 List
There's a tradition of wearing distinct coloured dresses on each day of Navratri, corresponding to the particular form of the goddess being worshipped on that day. It is said to be auspicious to wear these colours into one's daily life during the festival.
Here are the list of colours for the nine days of Navratri 2023, according to Drikpanchang.
Navratri Day 1 - October 15, 2023 - Orange
Navratri Day 2 - October 16, 2023 - White
Navratri Day 3 - October 17, 2023 - Red
Navratri Day 4 - October 18, 2023 - Royal Blue
Navratri Day 5 - October 19, 2023- Yellow
Navratri Day 6 - October 20, 2023 - Green
Navratri Day 7 - October 21, 2023 - Grey
Navratri Day 8 - October 22, 2023- Purple
Navratri Day 9 - October 23, 2023 - Peacock Green
Navratri 2023: Rituals
During Navratri, devotees engage in fasting, night-long vigils, and festive celebrations. Many observe a strict vegetarian diet. Devotees indulge in Garba and Dandiya Raas.
Devotees worship the goddess Durga twice a day, during the morning and evening. They chant mantras, offer prayers and make offerings of flowers, fruits and sweets. Durga Puja is celebrated with elaborate pandals and processions.
On the eighth and ninth days of Navratri, nine young girls are worshipped as representatives of the nine forms of the goddess Durga. The girls are offered food, gifts, and blessings. This is called Kanya Pooja.