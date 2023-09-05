Krishna Janmashtami 2023: What Is The Real Date? Know The Details
Krishna Janmashtami is a special day for the Hindu community as it marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.
Janmashtami 2023: The Hindu community is eager and excited for the month of Shravan and the upcoming birthday of Lord Krishna.
On this day, several devotees across the nation plan to visit the holy shrines of Lord Krishna or observe a fast. Lord Krishna is said to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the lords of the Hindu trinity.
According to mythological stories and descriptions, Krishna was born in the Shravan month of Bhadrapada on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha. Usually, this time overlaps around the July or August months.
This year is a rare occurrence when Janmashtami will be celebrated in September.
Janmashtami Date 2023: Is It On 6th Or 7th September?
As per drikpanchang, this is the 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. He was born at midnight hence Janmashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 6 and Dahi Handi will be celebrated the following day on Thursday, September 7.
Hence, the festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days.
This festival is celebrated differently and with unique names such as Ashtami Rohini, Gokulshtami, Krishnashtami, Sree Jayanthi, and Sri Krishna Jayanthi.
Janmashtami Date 2023 Time
According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami Tithi and shubh muhurat timings are as follows:
Ashtami Tithi Starts at 3:37 pm on September 6.
Ashtami Tithi Ends at 4:14 pm on September 7.
Rohini Nakshatra Begins at 9:20 am on September 8.
Rohini Nakshatra Ends at 10:25 am on September 9.
Why Does The Hindu Community Celebrate Janmashtami?
Janmashtami marks the birthday of Lord Krishna and hence Hindus celebrate it with enthusiasm and excitement.
Although it is celebrated differently in every state, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special place as Mathura is Lord Krishna's birthplace and Vrindavan is where he lived until his youth.
Devotees pray and visit Krishna temples around them. A few devotees enact Krishna stories or epics on the streets and at studios.
Alongside, people tie dahi handi in their societies and buildings, and form human pyramid to break it.
About Lord Krishna
King Kansa was told that his sister's child would put an end to his reign and hence he intended to kill the kids of Devki, his sister. When Lord Krishna was born, Vasudev (Devki's husband) sneaked him to Gokul.
Nanda and Yashoda raised Lord Krishna as their child and he grew to be a notorious kid. It is said that Lord Krishna fought against Kansa (his maternal uncle) for his unjust rule and won the battle against him.
A few believe that Janmashtami is celebrated to appreciate the win of good over evil.
Several incidents of Lord Krishna's bravery, fairness, and intelligence are found in India's mythological stories.