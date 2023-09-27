When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Check Date, Mahurat And Immersion Spots In Mumbai
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: All you need to know about the most auspicious time, date, and immersion spots in Mumbai.
The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to conclude on Thursday, September 28. The last day of Ganesh Visarjan is called Anant Chaturdashi where devotees bid adieu to the beloved elephant god.
The sarvajanik (community) visarjan processions are grand celebrations with singing, dancing and music. It brings together people from all walks of life. Here's all you need to know about the date and mahurat of Ganesh Visarjan 2023.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Mahurat
As per Drikpanchang, the following mahurats are to be considered to be asupicious for Ganesh Visarjan 2023:
Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:12 am to 07:42 am
Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:42 am to 03:11 pm
Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:41 pm to 06:11 pm
Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:11 pm to 09:12 pm
Muhurat (Labha) - 12:12 am to 01:42 am on September 29
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 10:18 pm on September 27, 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:49 pm on September 28, 2023
The Amrit, Shubha and Labha are considered the most auspicious time or choghadiya. The Chara is considered as a good time. Choghadiya refers to an auspicious period of twenty-four minutes in Indian astrology. There are 7 choghadias in total.
The government has taken additional initiatives to ensure smooth and hassle-free visarjan provisions. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has shared the list of immersion spots for different wards in Mumbai from Ward A to Ward T.
Popular Ganesh Immersion Spots In Mumbai
Ward A To E
Ward A to E
Ward F to G
Ward F to G North
Ward G North to K West
Ward G North to K West
Ward P To R North
Ward P To R North
Ward R South To T
Ward R South To T
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Meaning and Significance
'Visarjan' in Sanskrit means "to immerse". During this ritual, the idol of Lord Ganesha, which had been worshipped for several days during the festival, is immersed in a water body.
Just as Ganesha is created often from natural materials like clay, the immersion signifies the cycle of creation and dissolution in nature. Visarjan signifies that everything that has a beginning has an end. The idols dissolve in the water that symbolises the natural cycle of birth and eventual return to nature.
Ganesh Visarjan in Mythology
It's believed that Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailasha to join his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, after his sojourn on Earth. The Visarjan is a farewell in anticipation of his return next year. The act of immersion symbolises the letting go of material attachments. By seeing the deity return to nature, devotees are reminded that life and worldly things are not permamnent.