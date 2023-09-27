When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Check Date, Mahurat And Immersion Spots In Mumbai

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to conclude on Thursday, September 28. The last day of Ganesh Visarjan is called Anant Chaturdashi where devotees bid adieu to the beloved elephant god.

The sarvajanik (community) visarjan processions are grand celebrations with singing, dancing and music. It brings together people from all walks of life. Here's all you need to know about the date and mahurat of Ganesh Visarjan 2023.