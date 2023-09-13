When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2023? Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
The 10-day festival begins on September 19 and ends on September 28 with Ganpati Visarjan.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with lots of excitement and enthusiasm in many states of India, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees worship, get dressed, dance through the celebrations, perform aartis, and distribute sweets to each other.
Across different parts of the country, Lord Ganesha is known by different names such as Vakratunda, Gajanana, Siddhi Vinayaka, Ekdanta, and Dhoomraketu among others.
Is Ganesh Chaturthi On September 18 Or 19?
Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, September 19, and on the tenth day, which is Thursday, September 28, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place.
According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 12:39 pm on September 18, and end at 1:43 PM on September 19. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival will conclude on September 28 with Ganpati Visarjan.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date
This year, the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will begin on Tuesday, September 19.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History
It is widely believed that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha using earth which she moulded into the shape of a boy. Ganesha was asked to to guard the entrance while she took a bath.
When he was protecting the Goddess, Lord Shiva came and battled with Ganesha as he did not know him. During the battle, Lord Shiva chopped the head of Lord Ganesha and this resulted in Goddess Parvati taking the form of Goddess Kali.
She threatened Lord Shiva to find a solution or she will destroy the entire Universe.
He asked his followers to find a child and behead it, and the first child they found was a baby elephant. Lord Shiva fixed the head and brought Lord Ganesha to life.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Significance
Ganesh Chaturthi begins from Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturthi which falls 10-11 days later from Chaturthi Tithi.
During the 1890s, when the country was fighting the freedom struggle, Lokmanya Tilak wanted to unite Indians and he found that pooja is the best way to do so.
This is when he introduced the practice of public Ganeshotsav celebrations. This way, there were Ganesh pandals organized at different locations and people came together to worship and celebrate the festival.
On the Anantha Chaturdashi, the idol was immersed in a waterbody.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebrations
This festival is celebrated locally where pandals are organized for 10 days in different parts of cities, almost in every building. Households bring lord Ganesha idols at home for one and a half, three, five, seven, or ten days.
Will The Stock Market Remain Closed On Ganesh Chaturthi?
Trading will remain suspended at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, September 19 on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
As per the NSE website, in the month of September, this the only weekday when the stock market won't be open.