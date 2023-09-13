When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2023? Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with lots of excitement and enthusiasm in many states of India, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees worship, get dressed, dance through the celebrations, perform aartis, and distribute sweets to each other.

Across different parts of the country, Lord Ganesha is known by different names such as Vakratunda, Gajanana, Siddhi Vinayaka, Ekdanta, and Dhoomraketu among others.