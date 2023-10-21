When Is Dussehra 2023? Date, History, Muhurat, Vijayadashami Celebrations And More
The festival is a reminder that no matter how powerful evil may be, it will ultimately be defeated by good.
The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.
In North India it is celebrated as 'Dussehra' and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated enthusiastically on this day.
Here's all you need to know about Dussehra 2023:
Dussehra 2023: Date
This year, Dussehra will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, October 24.
Dussehra 2023: History And Mythology
Dussehra is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga who according to mythology defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura after a cosmic battle of 9 days. The 9 days are celebrated as Navratri and the tenth day is Dussehra.
Dussehra also commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. Rama, his brother Lakshmana and his monkey army fought a ten-day battle against Ravana and eventually emerged victorious.
Dussehra 2023: Significance
The significance of Dussehra is that it celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is a reminder that no matter how powerful evil may be, it will ultimately be defeated by good.
Dussehra is also a time to celebrate new beginnings. Many people start new businesses or ventures on Dussehra. Along with celebrations, Dussehra is also a time for reflection. The festival reminds us that we should always strive to do good and defeat evil within ourselves and in the world around us.
Dussehra 2023: Muhurat
The mahurat timings according to Drikpanchang are as follows:
Place: Mumbai
Vijay Muhurat - 02:18 pm to 03:05 pm
Duration - 46 Mins
Bengal Vijayadashami on Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Aparahna Puja Time - 01:32 pm to 03:51 pm
Duration - 2 Hours 19 Mins
Dashami Tithi Begins - 05:44 pm on October 23, 2023
Dashami Tithi Ends - 03:14 pm on October 24, 2023
Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 06:44 pm on October 22, 2023
Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 05:14 pm on October 23, 2023
Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami Celebrations
Here are some common Dussehra aka Vijayadashami celebrations in India:
Burning effigies: On the day of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad are burned in bonfires.
Ramlila: Communities often stage elaborate theatrical performances called "Ramlila." These performances re-enact episodes from the Ramayana, with actors portraying various characters from the epic Ramayan.
Worship and Pujas: On Dussehra, people visit temples and perform special pujas (rituals). Many people worship the Goddess Durga who fought and defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura.
Processions: In some parts of India, there are grand processions featuring idols of Maa Durga which is then immersed in water bodies.
Give and take of apta leaves: In Maharashtra, many people exchange leaves of the Apta tree as symbol of gold.
Saraswati Puja: On this day, some people perform Saraswati Puja, especially in educational institutions. Books, musical instruments, and tools are placed before the goddess to seek her blessings for knowledge and wisdom.
Agricultural Significance: In some regions, Dussehra marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest season. Farmers offer prayers for a bountiful harvest and perform various rituals related to their crops and cattle. The crops ready to harvest are Kharif crops like rice, cotton, soybean, maize, finger millet and pulses.