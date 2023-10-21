When Is Dussehra 2023? Date, History, Muhurat, Vijayadashami Celebrations And More

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.

In North India it is celebrated as 'Dussehra' and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated enthusiastically on this day.

Here's all you need to know about Dussehra 2023: