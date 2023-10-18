When Is Durga Puja 2023? Dates, Significance, Celebrations And All You Need To Know

Here are some common celebrations that happen every year during Durga puja:

Pandal: Temporary structures, called 'pandals', are erected in neighbourhoods and Durga idols are installed within. These often have modern and traditional themes.

Rituals: The primary ritual, known as 'Pushpanjali', is offering flowers to the goddess during the morning hours. Immersion of the idol, called 'Visarjan', on the last day is an emotional event where the goddess bids farewell amidst chants of "Asche bochor abar hobe" (It will happen again next year).

Cultural celebration: There are dance performances, music and drama. The streets come alive with people dressed in their festive best, often in traditional Bengali attire.

Food: No festival in India is complete without its array of delicacies. Street food stalls mushroom everywhere serving 'phuchka' (pani puri), 'chop', 'bhapa doi', 'rosogolla', and many other delicious items.

Dhunuchi Naach and Sindoor Khela: On the last day, after the main worship, women participate in 'Sindoor Khela', smearing each other with vermilion. There's also the 'Dhunuchi Naach', a dance performed with earthen lamps filled with incense.