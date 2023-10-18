When Is Durga Puja 2023? Dates, Significance, Celebrations And All You Need To Know
The festival is celebrated over five days, which are: Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.
Durga Puja, also referred to as Durgotsava is an annual Hindu festival which reveres and pays homage to Goddess Durga. It is particularly popular in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha.
Durga Puja 2023: Dates
This year, Durga Puja starts from Friday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Durga Puja ends on Vijayadashami.
Maha Sashti: October 20, 2023
Maha Saptami: October 21, 2023
Maha Ashtami: October 22, 2023
Maha Navami: October 23, 2023
Vijaya Dashami: October 24, 2023
Durga Puja 2023: Significance
Durga Puja marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, Mahishasura had caused havoc in the heavens and defeated the gods and goddesses. He had a boon wherein no man could have killed him. Hence, the gods created Durga, who fought Mahishasura for nine days and nights and finally defeated him on the tenth day.
Durga Puja is a celebration of good over evil. As Maa Durga killed Mahishasura, she is also known as Mahishasuramardini.
Durga Puja 2023: Celebrations
Here are some common celebrations that happen every year during Durga puja:
Pandal: Temporary structures, called 'pandals', are erected in neighbourhoods and Durga idols are installed within. These often have modern and traditional themes.
Rituals: The primary ritual, known as 'Pushpanjali', is offering flowers to the goddess during the morning hours. Immersion of the idol, called 'Visarjan', on the last day is an emotional event where the goddess bids farewell amidst chants of "Asche bochor abar hobe" (It will happen again next year).
Cultural celebration: There are dance performances, music and drama. The streets come alive with people dressed in their festive best, often in traditional Bengali attire.
Food: No festival in India is complete without its array of delicacies. Street food stalls mushroom everywhere serving 'phuchka' (pani puri), 'chop', 'bhapa doi', 'rosogolla', and many other delicious items.
Dhunuchi Naach and Sindoor Khela: On the last day, after the main worship, women participate in 'Sindoor Khela', smearing each other with vermilion. There's also the 'Dhunuchi Naach', a dance performed with earthen lamps filled with incense.
Durga Puja: Observances
The numerous rituals are performed during Durga Puja, according to drikpanchang:
Narrating or listening Chandi Patha
Display of decorated Pandal depicting sculptures of Goddess Durga
Morning Pushpanjali to Goddess Durga for first 4 days
Shodashopachar Durga Puja from Saptami to Navami
Dhunuchi Dance in front of Goddess Durga
Performing or participating in Chandi Homa on Maha Navami
Lighting 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi Puja
Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami day
Playing with sindoor during Sindoor Khela
Exchange of Vijaya greetings