When Is Dhanteras 2023? Check Date, Time, Dhanatrayodashi Significance, Rituals and More
Discover the date, time, significance and rituals of Dhanteras 2023, the auspicious festival marking the beginning of Diwali.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali. It usually falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, which typically corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar
Dhanteras 2023: Date
This year, Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 10.
Dhanteras 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
Here are Dhanteras Puja details for Mumbai, according to Drikpanchang:
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 6:20 pm to 08:20 pm
Duration - 02 Hours 00 Mins
Yama Deepam is on Friday, November 10, 2023
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:35 pm on November 10, 2023
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:57 pm on November 11, 2023
Dhanteras 2023: Rituals
On Dhanteras, various rituals are performed to honour the deities associated with wealth and health:
Lakshmi Puja: The Goddess Lakshmi, who signifies wealth and prosperity, is worshipped on this day.
Purchase of Metals: Buying new utensils or jewellery made of precious metals like gold or silver is a common practice. People can buy copper utensils, Kuber Yantra and brass elephants. It is believed that purchasing metal on Dhanteras brings good luck and fortune.
Yamadeepdaan: As a part of the rituals, devotees light a lamp for Yama, the god of death, to pray for protection from untimely death. This lamp is kept alight throughout the night in reverence.
Rangoli: Beautiful designs called rangoli are created at the entrance of homes. It's a way to welcome the goddess Lakshmi.
Decorating Homes and Business Premises: Homes and business premises are cleaned thoroughly and decorated with lights and lamps. The lighting of diyas (oil lamps) is believed to drive away evil spirits and welcome lighter and brighter times.
Dhanteras 2023: Significance
It is said that during the Samudra Manthana where the devas (gods) and asuras (demons) churned the ocean of milk in pursuit of the amrita (nectar of immortality), Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber emerged from the turbulent sea on Dhanatrayodashi. Thus, on Trayodashi, devotees honour her by performing Lakshmi Puja.
The event is also significant for another divine occurrence; as the celestial beings stirred the ocean, Dhanvantari, who is an avatar of Vishnu and the divine healer, surfaced from the ocean depths bearing a pot of amrita on the auspicious day known as Dhanteras.
Thus, on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped.
Dhanteras 2023: Story of Dhanteras
One legend is that of the sixteen-year-old son of King Hima, whose horoscope predicted death by a snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. On that day, his wife placed heaps of gold and silver coins at the entrance of the sleeping chamber and lit lamps all around. She also sang songs and narrated stories to keep her husband from falling asleep.
When Yama, the god of death, arrived in the guise of a serpent, he was dazzled and blinded by the brilliance of the lamps and the jewellery. Unable to enter the Prince's chamber, he climbed on top of the coin heaps and listened to the stories and songs. In the morning, he quietly went away, sparing the prince's life.