When Is Dhanteras 2023? Check Date, Time, Dhanatrayodashi Significance, Rituals and More

On Dhanteras, various rituals are performed to honour the deities associated with wealth and health:

Lakshmi Puja: The Goddess Lakshmi, who signifies wealth and prosperity, is worshipped on this day.

Purchase of Metals: Buying new utensils or jewellery made of precious metals like gold or silver is a common practice. People can buy copper utensils, Kuber Yantra and brass elephants. It is believed that purchasing metal on Dhanteras brings good luck and fortune.

Yamadeepdaan: As a part of the rituals, devotees light a lamp for Yama, the god of death, to pray for protection from untimely death. This lamp is kept alight throughout the night in reverence.

Rangoli: Beautiful designs called rangoli are created at the entrance of homes. It's a way to welcome the goddess Lakshmi.

Decorating Homes and Business Premises: Homes and business premises are cleaned thoroughly and decorated with lights and lamps. The lighting of diyas (oil lamps) is believed to drive away evil spirits and welcome lighter and brighter times.