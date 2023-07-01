What's Releasing On Amazon Prime Video In July 2023? Check Full List Of Web Series And Movies
This month will be more special because of Prime Day 2023, which is on July 15 & 16.
One of the biggest streaming platforms in India, Amazon Prime Video is known for regularly adding new content for its users.
This month will be more special because of Prime Day 2023, which is on July 15 & 16.
Prime Video has announced a mega line-up of highly anticipated original series and popular movies across multiple languages this Prime Day.
New Web Series And Movies On Amazon Prime Video
In a press release, Amazon India said that Prime Video will premiere the following shows and web series:
Original horror series Adhura (Hindi)
Original family drama Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)
The superhero film Veeran (Tamil)
Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy drama series
"Making the lead up to Prime Day even more exciting, customers will also be able to enjoy the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, acclaimed film Babylon, and action thriller Kandahar," the statement said.
the list continues ð¿— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 28, 2023
get ready for non-stop excitement!#DiscoverJoy as #PrimeDay is back on July 15 & 16 ð pic.twitter.com/7XEstgWrpo
Recently, Amazon Prime Video has started streaming original series Jee Karda (Hindi), original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi), Hindi version of the global blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu).
During Prime Days, members can avail up to 50% discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions from amongst the 18 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels.
These include Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV, and Nammaflix.
Amazon Prime Video July 2023 Schedule
According to tvguide.com, here are some of the well known web series and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2023:
July 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
Men in Black (1997)
Men in Black II (2002)
Men in Black III (2012)
Puss in Boots (2011)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
July 17
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)