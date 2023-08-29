What To Watch On Netflix In September 2023? Check The List Of Movies And Web Series
From Sex Education Season 4 to Kareena Kapoor starrer Jaane Jaan, check out the upcoming new shows and movies.
Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service platform in the upcoming month of September 2023.
One of the most awaited movie in September will be Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.
The streamer shared the news on its social media handles on the occasion of Kareena's 43rd birthday last week.
The new season of popular and critically acclaimed show Sex Education will also release in September.
2001 movie Spy Kids director Robert Rodriquez is also coming back in September with an all-new film titled Spy Kids: Armageddon.
Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in September 2023.
What's New On Netflix September 2023
Jaane Jaan
The crime thriller movie, based on critically-acclaimed Japanese novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' from author Keigo Higashino, is set to be released on the streaming platform on September 21.
'Jaane Jaan' is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.
Sex Education Season 4
Popular series 'Sex Education' will come to an end with its upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on September 21.
British stars Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey reprise their characters of Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley, respectively, in the new season of the Laurie Nunn-created series.
'Sex Education', which started with its first season in January 2019, follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy.
Disenchantment: Part 5
"CONTROL YOUR EMOTIONS, CONTROL THE MAGIC. Bean's final, epic adventure comes to a shocking conclusion. Premieres September 1st, only on Netflix," says the synopsis of this animated show.
Release Date: September 1
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
From Wes Anderson comes an adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story about a rich man who sets out to master an extraordinary skill to cheat at gambling.
Release Date: September
Netflix is yet to announce its September lineup for India but here is the list of everything that will release on the streaming platform in the United States.
New Web Series On Netflix:
Disenchantment: Part 5 - September 1
Live Is Blind: After the Altar: S4- September 1
Top Boy: S3 - September 7
Virgin River: S5 - September 7
A Time Called You Selling The OC: S2 - September 8
Glow Up: S5 - September 12
Sex Education: S4 - September 21
Love Is Blind: S5 - September 22
Castlevania: Nocturne - September 28
Film:
Love at First Sight - September 15
Overhaul - September 27
Love is in the Air - September 28
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Coming Soon
Docs:
Predators - September 6
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America- September 6
Spy Ops - September 8
Wrestlers - September 13
The Saint of Second Chances - September 19
Encounters - September 27
Comedy:
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs - September 5
Michelle Wolf: Its Great to Be Here - September 12
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer - September 19
Family:
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: S3 - September 7
Pokemon: To Be a Pokemon Master Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 4 - September 8
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 - September 18
Spy Kids: Armageddon - September 22
Little Baby Bum: Music Time - September 25
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury - September 29
Anime:
GAMERA - Rebirth- September 7
Kengan Ashura: S2 - September 21