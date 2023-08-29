What To Watch On Netflix In September 2023? Check The List Of Movies And Web Series

Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service platform in the upcoming month of September 2023.

One of the most awaited movie in September will be Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles on the occasion of Kareena's 43rd birthday last week.

The new season of popular and critically acclaimed show Sex Education will also release in September.

2001 movie Spy Kids director Robert Rodriquez is also coming back in September with an all-new film titled Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in September 2023.