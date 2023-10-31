What To Watch On Netflix In November 2023? Check List Of New Movies And Web Series
From the last season of The Crown to The Railway Men, check out the upcoming new shows and movies.
Streaming giant Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the platform in the upcoming month of November 2023.
One of the most awaited web series that will release is R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon starrer 'The Railway Man'. The sixth and the final season of 'The Crown' will be released in two parts with the first four episodes premiering in November.
Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in November 2023.
Netflix New Releases November 2023
1. The Railway Men
Actors R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's upcoming series 'The Railway Men' will make its debut on November 18. Directed by first-time filmmaker Shiv Rawail, the show is produced by Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment. Actors Divyenndu and Babil Khan also feature in pivotal roles in the series.
'The Railway Men' is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, the world's worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories. It is dubbed as a 'thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity'.
The series offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city, Netflix said in a press release.
One tragic night that stirred the entire nation and four heroes who fought through it all.
Hereâs the teaser for #TheRailwayMen - a four episode series inspired by true stories. Arrives November 18, only on Netflix!
2. The Crown Season 6 Part 1
The first part of the final season will be released on November 16. The Crown premiered on November 14, 2016.
Set in the 1940s and ’50s, the first season explores the new marriage between Princess Elizabeth (Foy) and Lt. Philip Mountbatten (Matt Smith), Elizabeth’s coronation after the premature death of her father, and her subsequent adjustment to her role as queen.
Foy and Smith continued in their roles as Elizabeth and Philip throughout Seasons 1 and 2, before passing the mantle to Colman and Tobias Menzies for Seasons 3 and 4.
Staunton and Jonathan Pryce assumed the parts of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Season 5 and will close out the series in the roles in Season 6.
The final season of the award-winning series The Crown begins 16th November.
3. Squid Game: The Challenge
Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix on November 22. The streaming giant is "transforming" the South Korean series into the "biggest reality competition ever".
Though the reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, Netflix’s largest cash prize in reality television history," the company said in a press release.
Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow, Netflix added.
Check what's coming to Netflix in the US this November.
The Crown
The Killer
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Six Feet Under
The return of Selling Sunset!
Here's a sneak peek at what's coming to Netflix in the US this November!
(With PTI inputs)