What To Watch On Netflix In August 2023? Check The List Of Movies And Web Series
The list of new shows and movies on Netflix in the upcoming month includes The Hunt For Veerappan, Heart of Stone and more.
Streaming giant Netflix will be releasing some much-awaited titles for its subscribers in August 2023.
The lineup includes the documentary on the infamous bandit Veerappan, Gal Gadot starrer action thriller Heart of Stone, Part 2 of The Lilcoln Lawyer's second season among others.
Here's a list of what Netflix has in store for its subscribers in August 2023.
Heart Of Stone
Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer will be seen in this upcoming spy action thriller.
As per the movie's description on YouTube, Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.
Release Date: August 11
Heartstopper Season 2
Charlie and Nick are set to embark on their new relationship while Darcy and Tara are set to come across some unexpected challenges. Elle and Tao are testing waters if they can be more than friends.
Explore their journey through a school trip in Paris, exams, and a prom to plan as they develop new friendships, and at different life stages.
Release Date: August 3
The Heartstopper cast rewatches some of the most iconic moments from Season 1! pic.twitter.com/ZN6NEdvdGz— Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2023
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2
Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.
Release Date: August 3
Find out what's next for Mickey Haller. The Lincoln Lawyer S2 Part 2 premieres on August 3. #TheLincolnLawyer pic.twitter.com/gJeRfiUrOo— Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2023
Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child
Release Date: August 1
Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.— Netflix (@netflix) July 18, 2023
You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 pic.twitter.com/IR1RzJF3NO
The Hunt For Veerappan
The journey from a smuggler to a legendary bandit, and the infamous chase that left the whole country watching.
This documentary series will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Release Date: August 4.
Robin Hood to some, bandit to othersâthe world has never seen a criminal like Veerappan.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 29, 2023
Watch the longest manhunt in the history of India unfold in #TheHuntForVeerappan, premieres 4th August. pic.twitter.com/dxXxI6d2OV
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
According to Netflix, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, .
Release Date: August 2
The Monkey King
If you are in a mood for an animated movie, then this movie is an ideal pick for you.
A stubborn monkey paired with a young girl and is set on an unknown adventure battling with demons, quest for immortality, gods, dragons, and his own ego to overcome in the journey.
Release Date: August 18
Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, meet The Monkey King on August 18 pic.twitter.com/4DqWK5WZHy— Netflix (@netflix) July 17, 2023
What Is Releasing On Netflix In August? Check Here
Series:
August 4: The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
August 8: Zombieverse
August 10: Painkiller
August 16: At Home With The Furys
August 17: The Upshaws: Part 4
August 23: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: S2
August 24: Ragnarok: S3, Who is Erin Carter?
August 31: One Piece
Movies:
August 2: Soulcather
August 23: Squared Live Everlasting
August 25: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 31: Choose Love
Docs:
August 1: Untold: Volume 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
August 9: Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
August 30: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Family:
August 7: Gabby's Dollhouse: S8
August 10: Mech Cadets
August 17: My Dad the Bounty Hunter: S2
August 31: Karate Sheep: S2
Anime:
August 8: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
And More
August 1: Bee Movie, Despicable Me 1 & 2, Eat Pray Love, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Just Go With It, Lost In Translation, Terminator Genisys, The Fast and the Furious 1-5, Ugly Betty: S1-4
August 15: Ballers: S1-5
August 23: The Big Short