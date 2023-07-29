BQPrimeTrendingWhat To Watch On Netflix In August 2023? Check The List Of Movies And Web Series
ADVERTISEMENT

What To Watch On Netflix In August 2023? Check The List Of Movies And Web Series

The list of new shows and movies on Netflix in the upcoming month includes The Hunt For Veerappan, Heart of Stone and more.

29 Jul 2023, 8:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Representative/Unsplash

Streaming giant Netflix will be releasing some much-awaited titles for its subscribers in August 2023.

The lineup includes the documentary on the infamous bandit Veerappan, Gal Gadot starrer action thriller Heart of Stone, Part 2 of The Lilcoln Lawyer's second season among others.

Here's a list of what Netflix has in store for its subscribers in August 2023.

Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer will be seen in this upcoming spy action thriller.

As per the movie's description on YouTube, Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.

Release Date: August 11

video

Heartstopper Season 2

Charlie and Nick are set to embark on their new relationship while Darcy and Tara are set to come across some unexpected challenges. Elle and Tao are testing waters if they can be more than friends.

Explore their journey through a school trip in Paris, exams, and a prom to plan as they develop new friendships, and at different life stages.

Release Date: August 3

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Release Date: August 3

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child

Release Date: August 1

The Hunt For Veerappan

The journey from a smuggler to a legendary bandit, and the infamous chase that left the whole country watching.

This documentary series will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Release Date: August 4.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

According to Netflix, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, .

Release Date: August 2

video

The Monkey King

If you are in a mood for an animated movie, then this movie is an ideal pick for you.

A stubborn monkey paired with a young girl and is set on an unknown adventure battling with demons, quest for immortality, gods, dragons, and his own ego to overcome in the journey.

Release Date: August 18

What Is Releasing On Netflix In August? Check Here

Series:

August 4: The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

August 8: Zombieverse

August 10: Painkiller

August 16: At Home With The Furys

August 17: The Upshaws: Part 4

August 23: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: S2

August 24: Ragnarok: S3, Who is Erin Carter?

August 31: One Piece

Movies:

August 2: Soulcather

August 23: Squared Live Everlasting

August 25: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 31: Choose Love

Docs:

August 1: Untold: Volume 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

August 9: Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 30: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Family:

August 7: Gabby's Dollhouse: S8

August 10: Mech Cadets

August 17: My Dad the Bounty Hunter: S2

August 31: Karate Sheep: S2

Anime:

August 8: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

And More

August 1: Bee Movie, Despicable Me 1 & 2, Eat Pray Love, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Just Go With It, Lost In Translation, Terminator Genisys, The Fast and the Furious 1-5, Ugly Betty: S1-4

August 15: Ballers: S1-5

August 23: The Big Short

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT