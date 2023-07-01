What To Watch On Netflix? Here Are The Movies And Web Series Releasing In July 2023
As June 2023 comes to an end, look out for these upcoming movies and shows on Netflix to update your watchlist.
Streaming giant Netflix will be releasing a number of new web series and movies on the platform for the month of July.
Netflix has shared a list of all the titles users can stream in July 2023. Here are a few shows that you can add to your watchlist:
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 (Part 1)
LA’s most in-demand defence attorney Mickey Haller is set to be available on your Netflix screens in July 2023. This series is based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling book series.
Its first season premiered in 2022 and the second season will be aired in two parts.
The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Campbell, Newton, Krista Warner, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Jazz Raycole, and Elliott Gould. This season you will see Yaya DaCosta, Lana Parrilla, Angélica María, Matt Angel, and David Clayton Rogers joining the existing cast.
Release Date: July 6 (Part 1); August 3 (Part 2)
Back to 15 (Season 2)
Anita experiences the desire to rewrite her history and travel back to 15 while she is unhappy at 30.
This heartfelt drama revolves around Anita, who gets an opportunity to relive her life from when she was 15. Season 1’s last episode depicts Anita’s perfect life while Joel is about to expose an explosive secret.
The series features Maisa Silva, Klara Castanho, and Camila Queiroz.
Release Date: July 5
Nineteen To Twenty (Season 1)
This series revolves around the transitioning journey of a group of teens entering their twenties and experiencing the first taste of adulthood and freedom together.
KYUHYUN, Lee Su-hyun, and Kim Ji-eun are starring in this Korean series.
Release Date: July 11
Survival Of The Thickest
Best friends Khalil and Marley take fashion stylist Mavis on a self-discovering journey. They pack her bags with selected designer souvenirs to bolster her confidence, and guide her to explore how to seize the love, success and happiness she deserves.
This show features Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Liza Treyger, Taylor Selé, and Anissa Felix.
Release Date: July 13
The Witcher Season 3 (Volume 2)
In this season, the Witcher is set to claim neutrality as things are different since our hero is enthrusted to take care of Princess Cirilla of Cintra.
The series is no longer theoretical and more of a practical approach as they walk into the lion’s den almost every step they take.
You can finally see our hero express some feelings as he grows out of the ‘tough-guy detachment’ façade.
The cast includes Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Anna Shaffer, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Graham McTavish, Kristofer Hivju, and MyAnna Buring.
Release Date: July 27
Netflix July Schedule 2023
Here is the full list of new web series and shows releasing on Netflix in July:
Series
Back to 15: S2 - July 5
The Lilcoln Lawyer: S2 Part 1 - July 6
Hack My Home - July 7
Nineteen to Twenty - July 11
Quarterback, Sugar Rush: The Baking Point - July 12
Survival of the Thickest - July 13
Five Star Chef, Too Hot to Handle: S5 - July 14
Sweet Magnolias: S3 - July 20
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: S7 - July 26
The Witcher: S3 Volume 2 - July 27
Captain Fall D.P.: S2: July 28
Docs
Unknown - July 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
WHAM! - July 5
The Deepest Breath - July 19
How to Become a Cult Leader - July 28
Film
The Out-Laws - July 7
Bird Box Barcelona - July 14
They Cloned Tyrone - July 21
Happiness for Beginners - July 27
Comedy
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer - July 4
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts - July 5
Family
Wake Up, Carlo! - July 6
Sonic Prime: S2 - July 13
Supa Team 4 - July 20
Dew Drop Diaries - July 24
Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie - July 28
Anime
My Happy Marriage - July 5
Record of Ragnarok: S2: Episodes 11-15 - July 12
Baki Hanma: S2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga - July 26
BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy - :S2 - July 31
And More
July 1
Bridesmaids
Jumanji
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride and Prejudice
Rush Hour 1-3
Snow White and the Huntsman
Star Trek 1 and 2
The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid Part I-III
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Warm Bodies
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - July 13
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition - July 21
