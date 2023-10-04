What Is Rasabali? Kendrapara’s Famous Sweet Receives Geographical Indication (GI) Tag
The GI tag will help to protect the unique identity and quality of Kendrapara Rasabali and promote its economic growth.
The renowned Rasabali sweet from Kendrapara on Tuesday received geographical indication (GI).
The Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, under the ministry of commerce and industry accorded the GI tag to the sweet dish, which is popularly known as ‘Kendrapara Rasabali.’
‘Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangha’ and the rural infrastructure development and employment department had applied for GI tag for ‘Rasabali’ and submitted supporting documents to the registry.
This means that only Rasabali made in Kendrapara district can be labelled as Kendrapara Rasabali. The GI tag will help to protect the unique identity and quality of Kendrapara Rasabali and promote its economic growth.
What Is Rasabali?
'Kendrapara Rasabali' owes its origin to the 262-year-old Sree Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara. The presiding deity of the shrine is offered Rasabali as 'bhog'. It is a part of the 56 types of items, called Chhapan Bhog offered to Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri Srimandir.
Rasabali is a fried flattened brown cheese cake soaked in thickened and sweetened milk. It is made with chhena (cottage cheese), sugar, milk, and ghee. The chhena is kneaded with sugar and ghee to form a dough, which is then rolled into thin discs and fried. The fried discs are then soaked in a thickened and sweetened milk syrup.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Post on X
Taking to X Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "It is a matter of honor for Odisha to get GI tag status for Kendrapara Rasabali. Rasabari has special importance in the food culture and tradition of Odisha. On this occasion, my best wishes to all the people of Odisha, the district administration, especially the people of Kendrapara."
à¬àà¬¨àà¬¦àà¬°à¬¾à¬ªà¬¡à¬¼à¬¾ à¬°à¬¸à¬¾à¬¬à¬³à¬¿à¬à à¬à¬¿à¬à¬ à¬ààà¬¾à¬ à¬®à¬¾à¬¨ààà¬¤à¬¾ à¬®à¬¿à¬³à¬¿à¬¬à¬¾ à¬à¬¡à¬¼à¬¿à¬¶à¬¾ à¬ªà¬¾à¬à¬ à¬àà¬°à¬¬à¬° à¬¬à¬¿à¬·àà¥¤ à¬à¬¡à¬¼à¬¿à¬¶à¬¾à¬° à¬à¬¾à¬¦àà à¬¸à¬à¬¸àà¬àà¬¤à¬¿ à¬à¬¬à¬ à¬ªà¬°à¬®àà¬ªà¬°à¬¾à¬°à à¬°à¬¸à¬¾à¬¬à¬³à¬¿à¬° à¬¬à¬¿à¬¶àà¬· à¬®à¬¹à¬¤àà¬µ à¬°à¬¹à¬¿à¬à¬¿à¥¤ à¬à¬¹à¬¿ à¬ à¬¬à¬¸à¬°à¬°à à¬¸à¬®à¬àà¬° à¬à¬¡à¬¼à¬¿à¬¶à¬¾à¬¬à¬¾à¬¸à, à¬à¬¿à¬²àà¬²à¬¾ à¬ªàà¬°à¬¶à¬¾à¬¸à¬¨ à¬¬à¬¿à¬¶àà¬· à¬à¬°à¬¿ à¬àà¬¨àà¬¦àà¬°à¬¾à¬ªà¬¡à¬¼à¬¾à¬¬à¬¾à¬¸àà¬àà¬à à¬®àà¬° à¬¶àà¬àà¬àà¬à¬¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/a2uNLJLoA1— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2023
Kendrapara's Rasabali is one of the most delicious sweets in the country, but because of poor promotion and export facilities, it was not getting marketed properly. Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangh had prepared a dossier in 2021 to lay claim for geographical identification (GI) tag for the sweet.