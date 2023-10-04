What Is Rasabali? Kendrapara’s Famous Sweet Receives Geographical Indication (GI) Tag

The renowned Rasabali sweet from Kendrapara on Tuesday received geographical indication (GI).

The Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, under the ministry of commerce and industry accorded the GI tag to the sweet dish, which is popularly known as ‘Kendrapara Rasabali.’

‘Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangha’ and the rural infrastructure development and employment department had applied for GI tag for ‘Rasabali’ and submitted supporting documents to the registry.