What is Ptosis? Know About This Eye Condition Which Zeenat Aman Has Been Battling For Decades

Ptosis is a condition characterised by the drooping or falling of the upper eyelid. The droop may be barely noticeable, or the lid can descend over the entire pupil. Other names for the condition are blepharoptosis, upper eyelid ptosis or droopy eyelid.

In some cases, ptosis can restrict and even block normal vision. It can be present in one or both eyes, be congenital (present at birth), or occur later in life. This condition can be the result of aging, a congenital weakness, muscle disease, trauma or neurological disorder.