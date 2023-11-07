What is Ptosis? Know About This Eye Condition Which Zeenat Aman Has Been Battling For Decades
Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently revealed her long-standing struggle with ptosis meaning droopy upper eyelid. In an Instagram post, she disclosed that this issue has been a part of her life for over 40 years.
Aman said that she has a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury she suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused her eyelid to droop further and further. Few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct her vision. So what exactly is this Ptosis?
What is Ptosis?
Ptosis is a condition characterised by the drooping or falling of the upper eyelid. The droop may be barely noticeable, or the lid can descend over the entire pupil. Other names for the condition are blepharoptosis, upper eyelid ptosis or droopy eyelid.
In some cases, ptosis can restrict and even block normal vision. It can be present in one or both eyes, be congenital (present at birth), or occur later in life. This condition can be the result of aging, a congenital weakness, muscle disease, trauma or neurological disorder.
Ptosis: Symptoms
The following are the symptoms of ptosis:
Drooping of one or both eyelids
Increased tearing
Impaired vision (if the eyelid droops so much it covers your vision)
Difficulty keeping the affected eyelid open
Eye strain from the effort needed to raise the eyelid
Asymmetry in the appearance of the face
Frequent tilting of the head backward in an attempt to see under the lid
Wrinkling of the forehead to lift the sagging eyelid.
Ptosis: Causes
The underlying causes for ptosis vary with its classification. However, various medical issues and conditions that might lead to ptosis include:
Eyelid inflammation, commonly referred to as a stye.
Horner syndrome, which affects the nerves to the eye and face.
Myasthenia gravis, a disorder causing muscle weakness.
Cerebrovascular incidents, or strokes.
Growth of abnormal tissue, or tumors.
Progressive weakening of the eye muscles, known as external ophthalmoplegia.
Ptosis: Treatment
The treatment for ptosis depends on its severity and the underlying cause.
If the ptosis is not severe and does not affect vision, your doctor might recommend an observation approach. Some mild cases can be treated with specific eyelid exercises that strengthen the levator muscle, which lifts the eyelid.
More severe ptosis requires surgical intervention to tighten the muscle that lifts the eyelid or to suspend the eyelid from the forehead muscles. In children, surgery is often recommended to prevent the development of lazy eye. The type of surgery performed depends on the severity of the ptosis and the strength of the levator muscle.
If you suspect that you or someone else may have ptosis, especially if it affects vision, it's important to consult with a GP or an ophthalmologist for an appropriate diagnosis and to discuss potential treatment options.