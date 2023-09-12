What Is Nipah Virus? Health Alert In Kerala's Kozhikode Following Two 'Unnatural' Deaths

The Kerala Health Department sounded a health alert in Kozhikode district on Monday following two 'unnatural' deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection, news agency PTI reported.

State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation, the health department said in a statement on Monday night.

According to the news agency, the statement said two 'unnatural' deaths following fever were reported from a private hospital, and it is suspected that these were due to the Nipah virus.

Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021. The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.

Here is all you need to know about the Nipah virus: