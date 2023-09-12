What Is Nipah Virus? Health Alert In Kerala's Kozhikode Following Two 'Unnatural' Deaths
The Kerala Health Department sounded a health alert in Kozhikode district on Monday following two 'unnatural' deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection, news agency PTI reported.
State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation, the health department said in a statement on Monday night.
According to the news agency, the statement said two 'unnatural' deaths following fever were reported from a private hospital, and it is suspected that these were due to the Nipah virus.
Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021. The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.
Here is all you need to know about the Nipah virus:
What Is Nipah Virus?
According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.
In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers.
Although Nipah virus has caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia, it infects a wide range of animals and causes severe disease and death in people, making it a public health concern, the WHO says.
Nipah virus was first recognized in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia.
How Is Nipah Virus Transmitted?
According to the global health body, during the first recognized outbreak in Malaysia, which also affected Singapore, most human infections resulted from direct contact with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues.
Transmission is thought to have occurred via unprotected exposure to secretions from the pigs, or unprotected contact with the tissue of a sick animal.
In subsequent outbreaks in Bangladesh and India, consumption of fruits or fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) contaminated with urine or saliva from infected fruit bats was the most likely source of infection. Human-to-human transmission of Nipah virus has also been reported among family and care givers of infected patients.
Nipah Virus: Signs And Symptoms
Human infections range from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory infection (mild, severe), and fatal encephalitis.
People infected with Nipah virus initially develop symptoms including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat.
This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.
Some people can also experience atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. Encephalitis and seizures occur in severe cases, progressing to coma within 24 to 48 hours.
The incubation period (interval from infection to the onset of symptoms) is believed to range from 4 to 14 days. However, an incubation period as long as 45 days has been reported.
The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%. This rate can vary by outbreak depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.
Nipah Virus: Treatment
There are currently no drugs or vaccines specific for Nipah virus infection although WHO has identified Nipah as a priority disease for the WHO Research and Development Blueprint. Intensive supportive care is recommended to treat severe respiratory and neurologic complications.
For more details, visit the World Health Organization website here.
(With PTI inputs)