What Is NASA Plus? All You Need To Know About The Space Agency's First On-Demand Streaming Service

American space agency NASA on Thursday announced that its new streaming service NASA+ is live now.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that its first on-demand streaming service and upgraded app are now available, ushering in a new world of original content from the space agency for the benefit of all.

"These new digital platforms are the landing place of original video series, live launch coverage, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news as NASA continues to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery," the space agency said in a statement.

NASA+ is an ad-free, no-cost and family-friendly streaming service, the space agency said.

NASA+ is available to download on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Users also may stream online at: https://plus.nasa.gov/