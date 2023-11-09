What Is NASA Plus? All You Need To Know About The Space Agency's First On-Demand Streaming Service
NASA+ is an ad-free, no-cost and family-friendly streaming service, the space agency said.
American space agency NASA on Thursday announced that its new streaming service NASA+ is live now.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that its first on-demand streaming service and upgraded app are now available, ushering in a new world of original content from the space agency for the benefit of all.
"These new digital platforms are the landing place of original video series, live launch coverage, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news as NASA continues to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery," the space agency said in a statement.
NASA+ is available to download on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Users also may stream online at: https://plus.nasa.gov/
ð 3...2...1... We have LIFTOFF of our new streaming service, NASA+ https://t.co/EuPGk4Yfo6— NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2023
No subscription required
No ads. No cost. Family friendly!
Emmy-winning live shows
Original series
Available on major platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android & the NASA app. pic.twitter.com/haxD3ke6es
What To Watch On NASA+ ?
Users will gain access to NASA's Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including new series debuting on the streaming service.
Beginning Thursday, everyone can enjoy original NASA+ content, including:
A documentary series following each image from the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series highlighting the world’s most powerful space telescope from lab to launch
Animated children shows about the planets, mysteries of the universe, and intergalactic worlds
A series telling the personal stories of Black NASA astronauts
A series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes as a group of scientists work to return America’s first asteroid sample
Ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos set to a spaced-out soundtrack
Spanish-language content, including a series highlighting Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content for kids, and more
NASA+ also will stream live event coverage, where people everywhere can watch in real-time as the agency launches science experiments and astronauts to space, and ultimately, the first woman and person of colour to the Moon.
“NASA is a leader in the federal government for creating inspirational content that meets people where they are,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.
“I am excited we have created a powerful trifecta with the recently revamped NASA website, the launch of NASA+, and the updated NASA App that showcases the many benefits our data can have for all humanity," he said.
NASA app’s new updates include:
Full access to on-demand streaming with NASA+
Cloud push notifications
International Space Station sightings and notifications that allows users to watch it pass overhead
The ability to rate photos and explore and share the highest rated ones
Augmented reality that allows users to view, rotate, and enlarge 3D models of NASA rockets, spacecraft, and rovers.