What Is Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign? Know About Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path
PM Modi will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme marking the culmination of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on October 31 at around 5 PM. The programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme, a PMO statement said.
PM Modi will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country. During the programme, he will also launch 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.
'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign
'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the campaign comprises many activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at Panchayat/Village, Block, Urban Local Body, State and National levels.
The activities included building of Shilaphalakam (Memorial) to express heartfelt gratitude to all the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice; ‘Panch Pran’ pledge taking by the people at Shilaphalakam; planting of saplings of indigenous species and developing ‘Amrit Vatika’ (Vasudha Vandhan) and felicitation ceremonies for honouring the freedom fighters and the families of deceased freedom fighters (Veeron ka Vandan), among others.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States/UTs; nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded; 2 Lakh plus ‘Veeron ka Vandan’ programs nationwide; more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted; and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme across the country.
What Is 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'?
‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign also includes the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which comprises collection of mitti and rice grains from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas, which is sent to block level (where mitti of all villages in the block is mixed) and then to the state capital.
The mitti from state level will be sent to the National Capital, accompanied by thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.
On October 30, the Amrit Kalash Yatra will witness all the states and UTs represented by their respective blocks and Urban Local bodies putting mitti from their Kalash in one giant Amrit Kalash in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
#MeriMatiMeraDesh - Amrit Kalash Yatra— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 30, 2023
Delegates from South Zone pouring soil in #AmritKalash at #MeriMaatiMeraDesh Program being held at Kartavya Path, Delhi.
Sacred soil from every corner of the country is being collected in the Amrit Kalash.
Honâble PM Shri @narendramodiâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Qe9nUCXE0e
On October 31, Prime Minister Modi will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country. The Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial, being inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is built at Kartavya Path from the soil collected from every part of the country.
Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was envisaged as a culminating event of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021 to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.
It has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organised throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation.
Be part of a spectacular celebration at Kartavyapath and experience cultural programs, light & sound shows, and more on 30th & 31st Oct'23. Let's celebrate our nation's pride together! ð®ð³ #AmritMahotsavSamapan #MeriMaatiMeraDesh @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yzpydRFuZ9— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 30, 2023