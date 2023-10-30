What Is Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign? Know About Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme marking the culmination of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on October 31 at around 5 PM. The programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme, a PMO statement said.

PM Modi will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country. During the programme, he will also launch 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.