What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Other Key Details
The Peruvian government on Saturday reportedly declared a 90-day national health emergency due to an unusual increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).
Since June 2023, 182 cases have been reported across Peru, of which 147 have been discharged, 31 remain hospitalized, and four have died, MercoPress reported.
Media reports state that majority of cases have been reported in the central and northern regions of the country. So what exactly is this Guillain-Barré syndrome?
What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?
Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder characterised by the immune system's abnormal response to the peripheral nerves. In GBS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy nerve cells. This leads to inflammation and damage to the nerves resulting in muscle weakness, numbness, and in worse cases, paralysis.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Causes
The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is not known, but it often occurs after an infection. It is said to be most commonly a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection and is believed that the body's immune response to the infection triggers an autoimmune reaction that damages the nerves.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Symptoms
The symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome typically develop rapidly over a period of days or weeks and may include:
Muscle weakness which often starts in the legs and can progress to the arms and upper body. In severe cases, it can cause total paralysis.
Sensory abnormalities which can include numbness, tingling, or pain in the affected areas.
Loss of reflexes that are usually present, such as the knee jerk reflex, may be diminished or absent.
It may become challenging to walk, move the limbs, or perform fine motor tasks.
GBS can affect the autonomic nervous system, leading to changes in blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion. This can result in symptoms like lightheadedness, irregular heartbeat, or difficulty controlling bowel and bladder functions.
Guillain-Barré syndrome can be a medical emergency, as the paralysis can affect the muscles involved in breathing, leading to respiratory failure. Therefore, individuals suspected of having GBS often require immediate medical attention and hospitalisation.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Treatment
The primary treatment for GBS involves supportive care, such as close monitoring of breathing and vital signs, pain management, and physical therapy to prevent muscle stiffness and contractures. In some cases, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) or plasmapheresis may be used to modulate the immune response and reduce inflammation.
Most individuals with Guillain-Barré syndrome experience a gradual recovery over weeks or months, although the recovery timeline varies from person to person. Some individuals may experience residual weakness or sensory changes even after the acute phase has resolved. Rehabilitation and physical therapy can aid in restoring muscle strength and function.
It's important to consult with a medical professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management if you suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome or have any neurological symptoms.