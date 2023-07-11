What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Other Key Details

The Peruvian government on Saturday reportedly declared a 90-day national health emergency due to an unusual increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

Since June 2023, 182 cases have been reported across Peru, of which 147 have been discharged, 31 remain hospitalized, and four have died, MercoPress reported.

Media reports state that majority of cases have been reported in the central and northern regions of the country. So what exactly is this Guillain-Barré syndrome?