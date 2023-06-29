What is Grimace Shake Trend Which Is Going Viral On Social Media?

Grimace is a fictional character created by Mcdonald's. He is a large, purple creature with a bulbous body and wide mouth. He is often seen wearing a bib and holding a milkshake. Grimace was originally created as a villain who stole milkshakes from customers. However, he was quickly redesigned as a friendly and loveable character who enjoys sharing milkshakes with his friends.

Grimace is one of the main characters in McDonaldland, a fictional world inhabited by other McDonald's characters such as Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird. He has appeared in McDonald's commercials, television shows, and video games for decades.