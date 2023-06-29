What is Grimace Shake Trend Which Is Going Viral On Social Media?
The "Grimace Shake" trend is a social media trend that originated on TikTok. The videos are often funny and creative, and they have captured the attention of millions of people around the world. But what exactly is this trend all about?
Grimace Shake Trend
In the videos, people drink the Grimace Shake, a limited-edition purple milkshake that McDonald's released in celebration of Grimace's 52nd birthday, and then immediately pretend to be killed, passed out, or possessed. The videos are often elaborately staged and set to dramatic music.
In 2023, McDonald's released a limited-edition purple milkshake called the Grimace Shake. The shake quickly went viral on TikTok, with people posting videos of themselves drinking the shake and then pretending to be killed, passed out, or possessed. The shake is a blueberry and fruit cereal milkshake that is only available in the United States.
Who is Grimace
Grimace is a fictional character created by Mcdonald's. He is a large, purple creature with a bulbous body and wide mouth. He is often seen wearing a bib and holding a milkshake. Grimace was originally created as a villain who stole milkshakes from customers. However, he was quickly redesigned as a friendly and loveable character who enjoys sharing milkshakes with his friends.
Grimace is one of the main characters in McDonaldland, a fictional world inhabited by other McDonald's characters such as Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird. He has appeared in McDonald's commercials, television shows, and video games for decades.
The Grimace Shake trend is just one example of how Grimace has continued to be a popular and relevant character for McDonald's over the years. He is a beloved figure who brings joy to people of all ages.