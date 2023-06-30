What Is Aspartame? All About The Artificial Sweetener Set To Be Declared ‘A Possible Carcinogen’

Aspartame, one of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen by World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer research arm.

On Thursday, Reuters citing its sources reported that Aspartame will be listed in July as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

According to a Washington Post report, about 95% of carbonated soft drinks that have a sweetener use aspartame, as well as about 90% of ready-to-drink teas, representing a huge amount of the beverage market share.

Let's take a look at aspartame, its uses and its history in detail: