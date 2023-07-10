Watch| Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Wreck Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

The landslides and flash floods have claimed lives of people. Three members of a family were killed in a house collapse following a landslide due to rains in the Kotgarh area in the Kumarsain subdivision of Shimla district. Many houses, shops, and vehicles were swept away in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba districts

News of people getting buried alive and some getting trapped due to landslide and huge amount of debris swept by rainwater were also reported. Rescue operations are currently going on in full swing. As many as 280 persons were stranded in different parts of the state. About 200 persons were stranded in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti.