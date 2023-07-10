Watch| Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Wreck Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh witnesses heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in landslides and flash floods. Netizens have shared videos
Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, triggering landslides and flash floods. In the past 48 hours, around 20 major landslides,17 flash floods, over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged were reported. The death toll till Sunday has been reported as 54 since June 24.
Heavy Rains and Flash Floods Videos
Netizens have shared frightening videos of the chaos unleashed by the rains for example vehicles floating like paper boats on roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins.
Loss of lives and livelihood
The landslides and flash floods have claimed lives of people. Three members of a family were killed in a house collapse following a landslide due to rains in the Kotgarh area in the Kumarsain subdivision of Shimla district. Many houses, shops, and vehicles were swept away in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba districts
News of people getting buried alive and some getting trapped due to landslide and huge amount of debris swept by rainwater were also reported. Rescue operations are currently going on in full swing. As many as 280 persons were stranded in different parts of the state. About 200 persons were stranded in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti.
Status of Rivers and Dams in Himachal Pradesh
All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are in spate. All the rivers and nullas in Mandi district are in spate as the water level in Beas has increased. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities have opened all five gates at Pandoh Dam and a flood-like situation is prevailing. The relief, rescue, and restoration operations were severely hit as heavy rains continued throughout the day. However, the district administration, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued five persons trapped in the middle of Beas River in Charu in Kullu district.
Travel and Transport in Himachal Pradesh
Traffic has been disrupted as a result of the closure of five National Highways, while 1,743 number of transformers and 138 water supply schemes have been affected. The affected national highways are NH-21, connecting Mandi to Kullu; NH-505, connecting Gramphu to Locar; NH-03, connecting Kullu to Manali; NH-305, connecting Aut to Jalori; and NH-707, connecting Rohru to Poanta Sahib near Shillai in the Sirmaur district. Due to landslides and fallen trees blocking the railway track at multiple locations, all train services between the UNESCO heritage sites of Shimla and Kalka have been suspended.
Himachal Pradesh government advisory
The Himachal Pradesh state government have ordered the closure of government schools and colleges for July 10 and July 11. As many as 765 roads including Chandigarh- Manali National Highway were closed. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the people to avoid going out in heavy rains, especially near rivers and nallahs, and remain vigilant.