BQPrimeTrendingWatch Video: Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai by GSB Seva Mandal Installed For Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch Video: Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai by GSB Seva Mandal Installed For Ganesh Chaturthi

The GSB Ganpati idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year. Watch video here

18 Sep 2023, 12:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>"Golden Ganesha" installed by GSB Seva Mandal. Pic/Screengrab from the video from ANI</p></div>
The 'Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai by GSB Seva Mandal was installed on Monday for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year.

Watch video here:

GSB Seva Mandal's Lord Ganesha

GSB Seva Mandal's Richest Lord Ganesha Idol at King’s Circle, Mumbai is also known as MahaGanapati. Devotees also rever it as Navsala Pavnaara Vishwacha Raja (the god who fulfills vows of devotees)

The GSB Seva Mandal, King’s Circle is only Mandal in the city where the rituals that is pooja, seva and annadaan are being performed round the clock according to our traditions. On an average, the footfall at the venue is more than 6 lakh devotees.

This year, the insurance cover is a whooping Rs 360.40 crores and is done by The New India Insurance Co. Ltd.

How To Reach GSB Seva Mandal, King's Circle

Train: If you are travelling from the Mumbai local train, the venue is at the Central Railway Line. Alight at at Sion station. If you are travelling from the the Western line, alight at Dadar station and then take a train from the central line for Sion. Meanwhile, if you are coming from the harbour line, the nearest railway station is GTB Nagar railway station.

Road: If you are coming from the Dadar, you can try to come via taxi. If you are coming from Thane, the Eastern Express Highway is the suggested route. Please check Google Maps to see the traffic and an appropriate route.

Address: Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal Address: Bhookailash Nagar, Near Sion Fort, Sion East, Sion, Mumbai - 400022

