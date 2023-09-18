Watch Video: Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai by GSB Seva Mandal Installed For Ganesh Chaturthi

GSB Seva Mandal's Richest Lord Ganesha Idol at King’s Circle, Mumbai is also known as MahaGanapati. Devotees also rever it as Navsala Pavnaara Vishwacha Raja (the god who fulfills vows of devotees)

The GSB Seva Mandal, King’s Circle is only Mandal in the city where the rituals that is pooja, seva and annadaan are being performed round the clock according to our traditions. On an average, the footfall at the venue is more than 6 lakh devotees.

This year, the insurance cover is a whooping Rs 360.40 crores and is done by The New India Insurance Co. Ltd.