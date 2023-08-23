Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Notices Indian Tricolour On The Ground and Does THIS
PM Narendra Modi notices the Indian flag on the ground, picks it up, and keeps it with him during a group photo at BRICS.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noticed the Indian Tricolour on the ground (to denote standing position) during the group photo at BRICS. He made not only made sure to not step on it but also picked it up and kept it with him.
After seeing this, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also followed the suit. Watch video here
An official approached the leaders to collect the flag. While President Ramaphosa handed over his flag, PM Modi kept the tricolour with him.
PM Narendra Modi's Visit To South Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the Republic of South Africa H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa on August 23, 2023 in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.
Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people to people ties.
Both sides also exchanged views on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. President Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and appreciated India’s initiative for giving the African Union full membership of G-20. He conveyed that he looked forward to visiting New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.
Prime Minister congratulated President Ramaphosa on the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit. Prime Minister accepted President Ramaphosa's invitation to pay a State Visit to South Africa at a mutually convenient date.
Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations. Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions.