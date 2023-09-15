Watch: Last Red Double Decker Bus Leaves from Marol Depot in Mumbai

The open-deck double-decker buses which were used as sightseeing buses for tourists since the 1990s, will also be discontinued in the first week of October.

A BEST spokesperson said, "Currently, just seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses are left in the BEST's fleet. As these vehicles are completing 15 years of their codal life, the double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will be pulled out on October 5."